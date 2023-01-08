Should Arsenal consider this Brazilian winger in case Mudryk falls through?

Let’s Be Realistic. Should Arteta Be Considering Mudryk’s Alternatives, And Is This The One?
Do Arsenal need to consider other transfer options if the deal for Mykhailo Mudryk falls through? For months, the Gunners have been linked with Mudryk, who has made no secret of his admiration for Arteta’s Arsenal project.
However, when the time came (this winter) to sign him, many obstacles have arisen, making it uncertain that Arsenal will be able to call the Ukrainian Neymar their own by the end of this month.
I may be crucified for saying this, but there’s a chance Arsenal won’t sign Mudryk, so who will they sign instead?
According to the Sun, The Gunners discussed if they could sign FC Porto’s Brazilian winger Pepe when discussing Vieira’s transfer in the summer, and apparently offered around 30m Euros, so why shouldn’t they try again if Mudryk fals through?
Pepe moved to Porto from Gremio in 2021 and is still trying to establish himself in Europe. The 25-year-old has nine goals in 68 appearances for the Portuguese powerhouse.
He has a very high release clause, but perhaps he could be signed for much less if Arsenal come back with another bid.
Everyone is hoping Mudryk’s deal goes through, but Pepe is worth keeping an eye on until it is certain that the Ukrainian Neymar is joining us or not….
Daniel O
no.
If a club atop the EPL cant sign the top target , dont go for a confirmed flop winger named pepe. plain daft lol
If we identified a player who clearly suits us and Arteta believes he is what we need, then all efforts should be made.
Settling for 2nd or 3rd best saddled us with average players, mediocre results, and stagnation.
Bring in our primary targets, especially when they clearly want to play for Arsenal and Arteta.
Club has spent nearly 400 million since Arteta took over, and look at the results now. If Arteta believes Murdyk is another proper signing, then get it done.
No one is right all the time, but the hit and miss ratio with Arteta/Edu is truly amazing with transfers.
To be in our current position and our bright future, finish this “process” with needed additions. Add an attacker this window and DM and backups in the Summer.
We are the envy of many clubs, now is not the time to hesitate and risk a stumble. Strike while the iron is hot; no guarantees this squad stays together or Arteta’s head isn’t turned in next several years.
OT: FA CUP DRAW . We are away to City or Chelsea in 4th round, asuming we beat Oxford. Come on Chelsea!