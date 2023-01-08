Should Arsenal consider this Brazilian winger in case Mudryk falls through?

Let’s Be Realistic. Should Arteta Be Considering Mudryk’s Alternatives, And Is This The One?

Do Arsenal need to consider other transfer options if the deal for Mykhailo Mudryk falls through? For months, the Gunners have been linked with Mudryk, who has made no secret of his admiration for Arteta’s Arsenal project.

However, when the time came (this winter) to sign him, many obstacles have arisen, making it uncertain that Arsenal will be able to call the Ukrainian Neymar their own by the end of this month.

I may be crucified for saying this, but there’s a chance Arsenal won’t sign Mudryk, so who will they sign instead?

According to the Sun, The Gunners discussed if they could sign FC Porto’s Brazilian winger Pepe when discussing Vieira’s transfer in the summer, and apparently offered around 30m Euros, so why shouldn’t they try again if Mudryk fals through?

Pepe moved to Porto from Gremio in 2021 and is still trying to establish himself in Europe. The 25-year-old has nine goals in 68 appearances for the Portuguese powerhouse.

He has a very high release clause, but perhaps he could be signed for much less if Arsenal come back with another bid.

Everyone is hoping Mudryk’s deal goes through, but Pepe is worth keeping an eye on until it is certain that the Ukrainian Neymar is joining us or not….

Daniel O

