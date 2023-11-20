Should Arsenal consider this Everton striker as a cheap alternative to Ivan Toney

Arsenal needs to sign an out-and-out striker in the winter to bolster their attack. The Gunners create a lot of chances, but their strikers are wasteful at times.

Over the last few months, article after article has stated that Ivan Toney is their top winter striker transfer target. But with Sky Sports recently reporting that the Bees would demand nothing less than £100 million for Toney, don’t you think it will be difficult for Arsenal to pull off such a deal just six months after landing Rice on a £105 million deal?

That is why, for the time being, I believe Arsenal should chill their interest in Toney and try to recruit him in the summer of 2023, when he will be in the final year of his contract at G-Tech Stadium, hoping that he will not be persuaded to sign a new term between now and then. With only a year left on their contract, Brentford may be willing to lower their asking price.

So, what will Arsenal do during the winter transfer window to quench their striker thirst? They should consider signing Dominic Calvert Lewin. I know you’re wondering why I’d even consider the Everton player who hasn’t been performing well recently.

Calvert Lewin is an out-and-out striker, and I view him as a James Maddison sort of player; he is the type of player who, if he joins a team that plays strong attacking football, could shine; he could be a perfect focal point.

Mikel Arteta has long admired Calvert Lewin, and there are numerous reports on the internet indicating how highly regarded the Englishman was (and probably still is) by Arsenal.

The 26-year-old could have been one of the best English strikers right now, but injuries and Everton struggling on the pitch have held him back. In 33 appearances during the 2020–21 season, he scored 16 goals. He hasn’t had a steady season since then, only appearing in 17 games in the 2021–22 season and 17 games in the 2022–23 season.

Arsenal should consider the possibility of signing Calvert Lewin as a striking alternative for a cheap amount, then using him for the second part of the season, which, if it works well, is great; if not, Nketiah and Jesus are also striking options. Even after signing the Everton man in the summer, the club may still prioritize a move for Toney, who may join to help them defend the league title that they hopefully would have won.

Darren N

