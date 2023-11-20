Should Arsenal consider this Everton striker as a cheap alternative to Ivan Toney

Arsenal needs to sign an out-and-out striker in the winter to bolster their attack. The Gunners create a lot of chances, but their strikers are wasteful at times.
Over the last few months, article after article has stated that Ivan Toney is their top winter striker transfer target. But with Sky Sports recently reporting that the Bees would demand nothing less than £100 million for Toney, don’t you think it will be difficult for Arsenal to pull off such a deal just six months after landing Rice on a £105 million deal?
That is why, for the time being, I believe Arsenal should chill their interest in Toney and try to recruit him in the summer of 2023, when he will be in the final year of his contract at G-Tech Stadium, hoping that he will not be persuaded to sign a new term between now and then. With only a year left on their contract, Brentford may be willing to lower their asking price.
So, what will Arsenal do during the winter transfer window to quench their striker thirst? They should consider signing Dominic Calvert Lewin. I know you’re wondering why I’d even consider the Everton player who hasn’t been performing well recently.
Calvert Lewin is an out-and-out striker, and I view him as a James Maddison sort of player; he is the type of player who, if he joins a team that plays strong attacking football, could shine; he could be a perfect focal point.
Mikel Arteta has long admired Calvert Lewin, and there are numerous reports on the internet indicating how highly regarded the Englishman was (and probably still is) by Arsenal.
The 26-year-old could have been one of the best English strikers right now, but injuries and Everton struggling on the pitch have held him back. In 33 appearances during the 2020–21 season, he scored 16 goals. He hasn’t had a steady season since then, only appearing in 17 games in the 2021–22 season and 17 games in the 2022–23 season.
Arsenal should consider the possibility of signing Calvert Lewin as a striking alternative for a cheap amount, then using him for the second part of the season, which, if it works well, is great; if not, Nketiah and Jesus are also striking options. Even after signing the Everton man in the summer, the club may still prioritize a move for Toney, who may join to help them defend the league title that they hopefully would have won.
Darren N
Another Thomas Partey injury prone player but without the equivalent world beating abilities.
Pls no
Too soft of a player and I’m glad you mention his injuries. And should you be suggesting this kind buying if you have a common sense
The treatment table at Arsenal is already fully booked. No place for another crock. Lol.
We do not need a known injury prone player to join Arsenal where we have a lot of them injured already
Your first paragraph states something that just isn’t true.”The Gunners create a lot of chances” would have been correct last season. The Gunners are not creating a lot of chances this season and statistics support that. Besides,why would Arsenal sign a striker that hasn’t proved to be better than the options they’ve got? Signing DCL will only make it difficult to sign another striker because you can only have so many strikers in the squad. You also have to consider that there are other areas on the pitch that need streghthening as well such as Central Midfield and Central defence.
No dice
Darren , when writing this article and presumably having first put some thought into the question you asked us all, about DCL, did you HONESTLY think ANY sensible fans would ever say “oh yes, we badly need another non scoring, constantly injured player, of nothing special quality” on our books!!?
If you did, which I doubt,then I feel sorry for you.
It’s a shame about DCL. A while back, before his injuries laid him up, he was looking really, really good, but now that he’s fit he doesn’t seem to have recaptured the form that probably caught Arteta’s interest.
If Everton get relegated, he’ll do OK in the Championship.