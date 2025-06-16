Should Arsenal consider this perfect Bundesliga double swoop?

Could Arsenal land both Šeško and Openda this summer? As the summer transfer window gains momentum, Arsenal fans will be hoping Andrea Berta can help Mikel Arteta assemble a title-winning attack.

For many, a major setback in Arsenal’s title chase last season was their struggles in front of goal when it mattered most. There are already rumours galore about which striker the Gunners plan to bring in.

While Benjamin Šeško has emerged as a priority target, an interesting report suggests Arsenal should also consider signing his RB Leipzig strike partner Loïs Openda.

Openda is a perfect tactical fit for Arsenal

Openda was previously linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium. While those rumours appeared to fade, Football Transfers suggests he could be an ideal fit for Arteta’s system.

According to their career advice programme, the Belgian forward has a club fit score of 79 for Arsenal. This score is based on various metrics, including potential development, expected playing time, playing style, and tactical formation. Only AS Roma (85) and Aston Villa (83) rank as better stylistic fits for the 25-year-old forward.

Given that Šeško and Openda already play together, they could be an immediate hit if they transitioned to the Emirates Stadium as a pair. Despite Leipzig failing to reach their expected levels last season, the duo still contributed 22 of their side’s 53 Bundesliga goals.

Openda wants a fresh start

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Openda is keen to leave Leipzig and is actively seeking a new challenge. His record of 73 goals and 20 assists over the past four seasons suggests he is ready for the next step in his career.

If Arsenal are tempted to sign him alongside Šeško, they would need to pay around €60 million (£50.8 million). Arsenal are convinced by Šeško, and Openda fits their system perfectly, so should they go all-in on a double swoop?

Daniel O

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…