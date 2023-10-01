Should Arsenal consider Tottenham genuine title rivals?

One of the duties of writing for Just Arsenal is to meticulously sift through the day’s news for Arsenal-related stories that we believe might pique the interest of our readers.
Today, while performing this task, I encountered various headlines featuring the name Tottenham, and it quickly became apparent to me that, in some circles, they are now being considered as potential title contenders.
For instance, The Manchester Evening News featured this headline: “Man City’s next six Premier League fixtures compared to Tottenham, Arsenal, and other rivals.” While it’s possible they did this for clickbait purposes, it’s worth noting that they did not include Liverpool in the headline, even though Liverpool tends to generate more clicks, as our analytics have demonstrated.
What this headline suggests to me is that some are now taking Tottenham seriously as contenders. This led me to ponder whether it would be unwise to underestimate them.
It’s quite simple to dismiss Tottenham because of their lack of recent silverware and the “Spursy” tag has become synonymous with their perceived inconsistency. But is this dismissal merely a result of tribalism?
I can recall the beginning of last season when no one gave Arsenal a chance of challenging for the title. Most pundits and observers didn’t even consider us top-four material. And why should they have? We had finished eighth, eighth, and fifth in previous seasons, and we faltered in our top-four pursuits.
Personally, I don’t believe Spurs are genuine title contenders. I maintain that it’s a three-way race between ourselves, Manchester City, and Liverpool. However, am I falling into the same trap that many did last season when it came to us?
I understand that obtaining reasoned responses on this subject may be challenging because it revolves around Tottenham. Nevertheless, when examining their upcoming fixtures, it’s evident that they have four consecutive games that one would genuinely expect them to win. Moreover, they have the luxury of playing just one game per week, which is how momentum is built. As Leicester City and even we demonstrated last season, momentum can be an incredibly potent force.
As I’ve already mentioned, I don’t see them as genuine title rivals. However, if they continue winning and accumulating points, my perspective may yet undergo a transformation.
As much as we despise them.
Good start but they will fade away.
Squad weak .
Anyone who doesn’t consider the spuds as title challengers must live in cloud cuckoo land.
They are undefeated, have no european football to worry about and have a very good manager.
Aside from that, they have a CF who can do high-press frequently now
Kane couldn’t do it effectively last season because of his age and it made Spuds unable to win the ball easily
And should we even consider ourselves as the title contenders or title pretenders?? Let us leave it to city and Liverpool. We must focus on FA cup and carabao cup and possibly reaching the round of 16 of champions league.
It would takes more than 7 games for Spurds to be considered as title rivals. Arsenal went on a long run before been considered last season. With many injuries to Arsenal players we still managed to beat Brendford away a usually difficult place to go. Can Spurds survive mid season injuries and burnout. However, we can’t deny the fact Spurds are playing good football at the moment. Let’s see how consistent they could be. They managed with many controversies to beat Liverpool yesterday.
They are not only our biggest rivals this season, but also City’s.
It hurts me to admit that, but believe me, it’s true.
The thing with football is you can not be certain about things, who knew that Wolves would beat Man City? And it is way too early to pick who is where. As for Arsenal, all need to do is to win the next encounter and the next convincingly.