Should Arsenal consider using Granit Xhaka in tempting Leverkusen to give us Moussa Diaby?

Arsenal are reportedly planning a swap deal involving Granit Xhaka and Moussa Diaby. Xhaka has been a key player for the Gunners this season, but he is facing limited opportunities next term with Mikel Arteta keen to strengthen his midfield with players like Declan Rice or Moises Caicedo.

Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso is apparently interested in bringing Xhaka back to the Bundesliga, and Arsenal are hoping to use the deal as leverage to sign Diaby.

The 23-year-old Diaby is enjoying a brilliant season at Leverkusen, scoring 13 goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions. He has been linked with a number of top clubs, including Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain.

Arsenal have been tracking Diaby for two years, as confirmed by Fabrizio Romano in CaughtOffside’s substack channel, and they are believed to be willing to pay around £50 million for his services. Leverkusen are likely to demand a higher fee, but they may be willing to negotiate if it means bringing Xhaka back to the Bundesliga.

The swap deal would be a win-win for both clubs. Arsenal would get a talented young winger, while Leverkusen would get a experienced midfielder who can help them challenge for European football next season.

It remains to be seen whether the deal will be possible, but it is certainly an interesting possibility. It certainly sounds good to me if Arteta is serious about revamping the Gunners midfield and also adding quality to our strike force…

