Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign N’Golo Kante and Marco Asensio of late, but neither match our current transfer policy.

In recent windows, we have been investing our money in players who are likely to increase their value, whilst improving in ability also, whereas the two aforementioned players are closer to the end of their playing days,

There is nothing wrong with signing proven players, and the fact that both of the above are inside the final 12 months of their playing contracts means that we could well land either in a cut-price deal in January, or even for free come the summer, but both would be bringing the average of the squad up.

I would personally love to see the Frenchman arrive to play in our squad, but there is definitely argument for him being on the downward spiral in recent seasons. If rumours are true that he is reluctant to extend with Chelsea over the length of his contract, then I can’t help but believe we would also have reservations about offering him a long-term deal also.

Asensio doesn’t have the same luxury however. He has fallen down the pecking order to the point that he is frustrated by his lack of playing time,

I would have said that Kante would stay at Chelsea beyond his current deal, but after the change in ownership, I feel like nothing is certain at the Bridge.

Would you like to see Asensio or Kante signed in the near future? Could adding experience disrupt the hard work we have been doing behind the scenes?

Patrick

