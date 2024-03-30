Should Arsenal do everything they can to convince Jorginho to stay?

Should Arsenal extend Jorginho’s contract?

Jorginho’s contract with Arsenal expires at the end of this season and although they have an option to extend that for another year, there’s rumours going around saying talks are being held for the midfielder to maybe stay for the extra season, plus one more. Jorginho joined Arsenal from rivals Chelsea in January 2023 and although he’s been great when he has played for us, his game time has been limited and with the midfielder being 31 years old, we could still see him leave in the summer.

Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, spoke on Tutto Napoli the other day and has hinted at the possibility of Jorginho returning to Italy in the near future, well and truly keeping the door open for other clubs and Jorginho’s future at Arsenal. Saying this ““Italy is always in our hearts, never say never. If there is an Italian team that needs Jorge and his characteristics, we will see what will happen, Jorginho’s characteristic is unique and needed by all teams in the world. When the coach needs that characteristic, he will call Jorge.”

Jorginho has had limited playing time and I think that’s mainly due to the fact there’s such good competition in the middle of the pitch in this Arsenal team and Jorginho is a different type of player than Rice, Odegaard or even Havertz, but he is a quality player. When we are coming up against teams that play a lot of football through the midfield, like Porto FC for example, he’s probably our best option, but because of the way Arteta has got this Arsenal team set up and playing at the moment, he’s not really been needed as much as the others.

Arsenal do have the option to extend his contract another season and although he does seem very happy at the club, I’m sure he wants to be playing more than he is. I just don’t think we are going to be able to give that to him and assure him he will be playing more games.

This leads to the question of where he will go next and if his agent is just doing agent things and testing the waters on both Arsenal and Italy’s clubs. He’s definitely got at least a few more years left in him and with the way he plays and the experience he comes with, I personally think he would be well sought after if we were to let him go.

I think a lot of it depends on him and how he feels, I don’t think Arsenal will stand in his way if he wants to leave, but I do think we should do everything we can to try convince him to stay because he’s a quality player and gives us a lot of stability in the middle.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

