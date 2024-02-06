Should Arsenal do something about Ben White’s time wasting?

Time wasting should be banned! by Shenel

One thing that really gets on my nerves is time wasting, and I am sure we can be in agreement that whether it is from our own players or opposing team players it is frustrating to watch!

From Arsenal there is one player that gets right on my nerves with it though and that is Ben White!

I don’t know what he thinks he is doing or why but there is no need for it. Anytime he goes to take a thrown in I feel like we are waiting an age for the ball to get back into play!

All teams like to time waste and sometimes I really do get the need for it especially nearer the end of a game, but where White is concerned it is utterly frustrating!

He wastes time and then like he did against Liverpool yesterday gets himself a silly yellow card that down the line could potentially put him in more danger of being sent off in if he makes a tackle that is deemed reckless enough for another yellow, or it could also be a suspension if he is on four yellows and the one yellow for timewasting makes it five.

Referees have stamped down on time wasting a lot this season yet players and teams seem to be doing more of it. I think it is one thing that should be removed from the game! And quite frankly I am surprised he didn’t get booked sooner for it yesterday.

The game isn’t going to slow down because of time wasting, the minutes and seconds any player wastes will only be added on further in the game, so surely you want to be taking these throw ins quicker to have less time wasting and less time added on right?

It is a new rule in force this season and along with kicking a ball away you will be booked for both offences, yet sometimes it seems that White does it on purpose. He pushes his limits in how long he can go without getting a booking, and quite frankly it is not funny. It is very annoying and surely this should be passed on to him from Mikel Arteta to say, lets have less of the time wasting – no?

As a football fan and knowing that the majority of the time the ball is only in play around 60+ minutes in a game, I want to see the game move and flow as quick as it can and I get wasting a few seconds, but what White does take a little bit of the mick.

Teams know he wastes time so maybe he should use that to his advantage and stop doing it by catching them off guard to take quicker throw ins which may lead to further chances at goal.

Aleks Zinchenko had a few throw ins yesterday and took them a lot faster than White did, so why does White do it? Only he knows!

And like I had said, in some aspects I get it but in others I don’t, and when it warrants a yellow card that means you have to be careful for the rest of the game with other players knowing you’re on a yellow isn’t worth the risk! Especially in big games, but really in any game as it puts the team under more pressure that isn’t really needed!

Timewasting should be stopped or reduced or maybe the punishment should be more than a yellow and then maybe players will think twice about doing it as much and for as long as they do.

Gooners what do you think/feel about White and his long-time wasting throw-ins in general?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

