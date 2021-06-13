Should Arsenal even be considering Man United’s Donny van de Beek?

In this very frustrating time at Arsenal, and we long-suffering fans are having trouble actually identifying what are Mikel Arteta’s priorities are during the transfer window.

With Ceballos and Odegard returning to Real Madrid, and the rumours that our most consistent midfielder Granit Xhaka has already agreed to join Roma, you would expect that a midfielder or two would be top of the shopping list.

I imagine Joe Willock will fill one spot after his amazing loan period at Newcastle, but the Gunners appear to be linked with every other midfielder in the world (and Ruben Neves!) as projected targets.

Yesterday, a new name entered the frame in the form of Man United’s Donny van de Beek, who arrived at Old Trafford last summer, but has made just five Premier League starts under Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in the whole of the campaign.

Rafael van der Vaart has urged Donny Van de Beek to leave #MUFC in search of game time ⚽️ Should Van de Beek fight for his place or is he going to continue to struggle to make a name for himself under Solskjaer?🔴 pic.twitter.com/if07x868nj — Stretford Paddock (@StretfordPaddck) June 3, 2021

The ex-Ajax star has not been able to break into United’s star-studded side, and he has cut a frustrated figure on the United bench.

But should Arsenal be going for a player that has not impressed his boss much since his arrival in England?

Some say that his style of play simply doesn’t suit Solksjaer’s tactics, but does that mean that he will be able to do better under Arteta?

The Dutchman has obviously showed his quality when he helped Ajax to reach a Champions League semifinal, but perhaps he is not robust enough or tough enough to cope with Premier League defenders?

One thing van de Beek does have in his favour is that his current partner is the daughter of Dennis Bergkamp, but is that enough of a recommendation for Arteta to believe he can make it at Arsenal?