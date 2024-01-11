Should Arsenal extend Jorginho’s contract for one more year?

Could Jorginho Have Played Himself into a New Deal at the Emirates?
Last Sunday, Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup. Despite the fact that for the Gunners, the game had many negatives, Jorginho’s performance was positive. The Italian international took command of the midfield against Liverpool. He completed 3 key passes, won 7 of 9 duels, and made 4 successful tackles. Not to mention that he freed up Rice to roam further upfield.
Interestingly, Arsenal has not lost a home game this season in which he started at midfield. One may argue that the Italian international should play more going forward, and I doubt many will disagree.
But there’s a worry that Jorginho might be on his way out of Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of this season. There are a number of clubs interested in signing him, including Juventus, but according to The Evening Standard, if given the chance, the ex-Chelsea man would like to stay at the Emirates and would be content with being a squad player. Interestingly, they go on to say that Arsenal could choose to extend the 32-year-old’s contract for another year in order for him to compete with Rice at the base of Arsenal’s midfield.
Aside from the midfield competition, Mikel Arteta is pleased with Jorginho, whom he regards as exceptional since he assists him in conveying his message by at times coaching the others while warming up as a substitute.
With Thomas Partey and Mohammed Elneny’s long-term futures uncertain, and with FFP limiting Arsenal’s spending power, Arteta may be wise to retain Jorginho to draw on his experience in his midfield.
With Jorginho willing to stay and Arteta keen to keep him guessing, it shouldn’t be shocking if the club issues a statement about him extending his contract at the Emirates towards the end of the season.
Darren N
NO MORE WINS! – Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video featuring OZZY, EAMONN, CRAIG and Jonathan look back at another 2-0 loss this time to Liverpool in the Fa cup
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Short answer: no. He’s on ridiculous wages for what he offers. He was supposed to come in as a stopgap help for the title challenge last spring but has overextended his stay.
Him and Elneny are 32 years old. Gone with the old, in with the new.
Jorginho cannot offer anything to Arsenal going forward. I’m also of the opinion that he and El Neny are just blocking the way for our academy players deserving places in the first team. I would rather we recall Lukonga, who seems to have improved his game under other coaches. Frankly, our coaching staff aren’t up to scratch; they can’t seem to grow the young talent we have into the senior team. Perhaps Wilshere should come in and assist with the first team training.
Your STATs are a bit filtered. “Arsenal haven’t lost a home game since he has started for Arsenal”, a bit filtered. You could also filter any STATs for any other player. Arsenal have not lost a game when Tossard has started as a false number 9. Arsenal have never lost a game with a certain player when it rains, or when it snows or at home in Europian cup or this or that filtered STATs. You can filter a STAT for any player. The point is does he do anything individually to give us an advantage to win games, all Arsenal games, not just home games.mThe answer is probably on average performance, No. Is he good enough for another year providing cover, if Partey and elneny leave then the answer is yes, unless we receive an offer that suits both the player and the club. He definitely “cannot play” week in week out, just the odd game for the old timer.
He’s extremely capable (something like a smaller, slower partey, but similarly technically gifted and intelligent) but so inconsistent – either a huge positive or a huge liability. I do like him, think he’s a leader and a positive influence on the team in many ways, but we need a younger, hungrier midfielder for the first team.