Should Arsenal extend Jorginho’s contract for one more year?

Could Jorginho Have Played Himself into a New Deal at the Emirates?

Last Sunday, Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the FA Cup. Despite the fact that for the Gunners, the game had many negatives, Jorginho’s performance was positive. The Italian international took command of the midfield against Liverpool. He completed 3 key passes, won 7 of 9 duels, and made 4 successful tackles. Not to mention that he freed up Rice to roam further upfield.

Interestingly, Arsenal has not lost a home game this season in which he started at midfield. One may argue that the Italian international should play more going forward, and I doubt many will disagree.

But there’s a worry that Jorginho might be on his way out of Arsenal when his contract expires at the end of this season. There are a number of clubs interested in signing him, including Juventus, but according to The Evening Standard, if given the chance, the ex-Chelsea man would like to stay at the Emirates and would be content with being a squad player. Interestingly, they go on to say that Arsenal could choose to extend the 32-year-old’s contract for another year in order for him to compete with Rice at the base of Arsenal’s midfield.

Aside from the midfield competition, Mikel Arteta is pleased with Jorginho, whom he regards as exceptional since he assists him in conveying his message by at times coaching the others while warming up as a substitute.

With Thomas Partey and Mohammed Elneny’s long-term futures uncertain, and with FFP limiting Arsenal’s spending power, Arteta may be wise to retain Jorginho to draw on his experience in his midfield.

With Jorginho willing to stay and Arteta keen to keep him guessing, it shouldn’t be shocking if the club issues a statement about him extending his contract at the Emirates towards the end of the season.

Darren N

