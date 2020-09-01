Should Arsenal fans be worried about Chelsea’s buying spree?

So, as Chelsea continue to add to their ranks it seems as though our beloved Arsenal are still stuck on just three signings so far this season, and two of them were already at the club last season and have signed permanently.
Although they cannot really be classed as ‘new signings’ there is no doubt that Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares will add to our team, and with Willian who has come from Chelsea on a free, it is clear that we do have some more talent at the Emirates ready for the new season.
We are still awaiting the confirmation that Gabriel will be our next signing this transfer window but as always, there is still the hold up. It would be nice for Gabriel and the deal for Aubameyang to be wrapped up before the start of the season though so that it would give the players time to adjust to their new teammates and new ways of living and training.
Although Chelsea now look like a force to be reckoned with going in to the new season, how sure can we be that with so much talent in their ranks they will be winning everything next season? Of course, the talent they are buying have done well for their previous clubs, which is what attracted Chelsea to them in the first place. However, as we have seen with some signings all over the Premier League, it does take some time to adjust to the new surroundings and the new pressures of playing in one of the toughest leagues in the world.
It remains to be seen how well Chelsea will do, but I do have the faith that although there is still a lot more work to do within our team, with a few more signings and the Aubameyang deal tied up just before the end of the season, we will also be a force to be reckoned with next season.
Because let’s not forget, we did beat Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool (twice) in the space of one month, and have two trophies to show for it. This also shows that no matter who adds what to their team it is all about mentality and how you turn up and play on the day.
There is no denying that the style and mentality that Arteta has brought with him has changed us already in a positive way, so just imagine what a full season of his management and tactics would do to our team.
What do you think Gooners, how much of a chance do we have next season?
Shenel Osman
No cause for alarm, they also bought KEPA but he turned out negative, what of Zouma and Rudiger?
Let just relax and support our team
THIS YEAR IS DIFFERENT, WERNER, HAVERTZ, ZIYECH, CHILWELL, SILVA AND IF THERE ARE ANY OTHERS SIGNING I CANT REMEMBER
Silva is 35…. chillwell is meh….ziyech looks a bit light weight and could turn out to be another di maria
It is hard to see how we can better Liverpool,man city,Chelsea and United. But fingers crossed it will be a he’ll of a season
I don’t expect the 90-100 points domination this season by league winners
I think our squad is very under rated but doesn’t lack quality
This is as a result of bad coaching and management over the years.
A team that has auba,laca,pepe should be as good as any. We have many talented players we just have to wait time will tell
I think top four is a realistic target, obviously it’s about consistency.
We have demonstrated that we can match the top teams , we need to maintain that and get up for the games we should always be winning.
This is a simple fact well know by every team but do you think it’s easy. Maintaining consistency is not an easy task. Because at the end of the day the most consistent team wins the league
They’ve all got to gel….
I Kno but their attack is looking really scary to be honest. Don’t forget they still have pulishit
I have no business being worried about Chelsea. What we should focus on is our consistency. No room for errors, even if we drop points against the big boys, never drop points against the small clubs and we’ll make top four easily