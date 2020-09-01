Should Arsenal fans be worried about Chelsea’s buying spree?

So, as Chelsea continue to add to their ranks it seems as though our beloved Arsenal are still stuck on just three signings so far this season, and two of them were already at the club last season and have signed permanently.

Although they cannot really be classed as ‘new signings’ there is no doubt that Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares will add to our team, and with Willian who has come from Chelsea on a free, it is clear that we do have some more talent at the Emirates ready for the new season.

We are still awaiting the confirmation that Gabriel will be our next signing this transfer window but as always, there is still the hold up. It would be nice for Gabriel and the deal for Aubameyang to be wrapped up before the start of the season though so that it would give the players time to adjust to their new teammates and new ways of living and training.

Although Chelsea now look like a force to be reckoned with going in to the new season, how sure can we be that with so much talent in their ranks they will be winning everything next season? Of course, the talent they are buying have done well for their previous clubs, which is what attracted Chelsea to them in the first place. However, as we have seen with some signings all over the Premier League, it does take some time to adjust to the new surroundings and the new pressures of playing in one of the toughest leagues in the world.

It remains to be seen how well Chelsea will do, but I do have the faith that although there is still a lot more work to do within our team, with a few more signings and the Aubameyang deal tied up just before the end of the season, we will also be a force to be reckoned with next season.

Because let’s not forget, we did beat Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool (twice) in the space of one month, and have two trophies to show for it. This also shows that no matter who adds what to their team it is all about mentality and how you turn up and play on the day.

There is no denying that the style and mentality that Arteta has brought with him has changed us already in a positive way, so just imagine what a full season of his management and tactics would do to our team.

What do you think Gooners, how much of a chance do we have next season?

Shenel Osman