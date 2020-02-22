Should Arsenal fans be worried about Martinelli’s form against Olympiacos

What happened to Martinelli against Olympiacos? by Lagos Gooner
It is a good thing we won our game against Olympiacos on Thursday. It is a good thing that we were even able to score ‘a lucky goal’ as people will want to put it. It is a good thing to see Lacazette score once again, as this will only improve his confidence. However, one player who seems to be on fire right now had a silent game yesterday. I am talking about our Brazilian prodigy, Martinelli. I don’t know if I was the only one that noticed it, but Martinelli was not really in his strides, last Thursday.
In football, just as in life, people have strong moments and they have weak moments. A footballer may play beautifully well today, and yet fumble tomorrow. As humans, we are not expected to also put in our 100% in everything we do, but then we are enjoined to do our best even when we are not at our best. On Thursday night against Olympiacos, I didn’t really feel Martinelli’s impact. This very talented dude was not impacting the game the way he normally does. What happened to him on Thursday? Only he can answer that.
Some days ago, a fellow writer here wrote a wonderful piece, wondering if Martinelli would not be affected by Arteta allowing Nketiah stay back at Arsenal. A lot of people condemned his write up; many felt Martinelli should be professional enough to know how to fight for his place. Well, I also don’t think Nketiah’s stay at Arsenal should affect little Gab, but I won’t be surprised if does. Human beings differ in how they react to competitions. However, I won’t say Nketiah is a rival to Martinelli. Now, the question is, why didn’t Martinelli play to his standard on Thursday?
In all reality, Martinelli has been a revelation this season, but the amount of praise he has been getting, may be doing him more damage than good. There is the tendency for him to feel he has arrived and that the manager and the club should be doing everything possible to make him happy; including paying him huge wages and of course, playing him whenever he is fit. A player who is hardly 21, should properly be guided or else he fizzles away faster than expected.
I was scared when I read a while ago, about how two mighty football nations were fighting to get to play for them. I was scared because I felt this kid didn’t need this type of controversy at the moment. This kid needs less attention in this his growing stage. If he loses form for a while, would he be mentally strong to go through the rough patch? Would he keep his calm in the midst of issues? Martinelli may be world class at this his age, but he needs to be properly guided, or else how he played on Thursday may just be an early sign.
The issue was not Martinelli but our midfields inability to get him into the game. I lost count of how many times Xhaka could have played in Saka or Martinelli but instead turned back inside and played the easy pass. One of the few times we were able to get those two in the game Martinelli set up Laca for an easy chance that he fluffed.
The concern should be our midfield failing to find our more dangerous players and this is what Arteta should be working on. Our big problem (in my opinion) is our players always playing the safe pass backwards or sidewards. We need to get our midfielders firing in the more difficult forward passes to the likes of Saka, Martinelli, Ozil, Pepe, Ozil and Laca so they can effect the game more.
spot on … and slightly worried that arteta has not worked this one out yet
If we had better central midfielders then Martinelli, Aubameyang and Lacazette would score more
No way, give the kid some break. He was not that bad and actually if Laca would not have missed a sitter, he would have bagged an assist. He and Saka are only ones in our team at the moment who have guts to improvise and to do things in unorthodox way. They are not afraid to show their skills n talent. Did you not see what he did with clearance on one of our corners against Olympiacos. He made some good runs through middle as well, sad thing is his runs were not picked out.
Don’t know how you come up with these weird notions, Lagos. With nobody in the team to play with except Saka, there was little Martinelli could do. And you question this after 1 game? Please!