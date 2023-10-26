Should Arsenal fans be worried about Odegaard’s recent drop in form?

Lately Arsenal have been in decent form, not having lost a game in the Premier League yet and, other than our loss to Lens, doing well in The Champions League also, but some Arsenal fans are beginning to worry that our captain Martin Odegaard has recently had a drop in form.

Odegaard is hands down one of our best players, since joining the club from Real Madrid in 2021, initially coming to Arsenal on loan for half of a season to then making the move permanent, and since then he become a clear fan favourite and a huge part of Arteta’s plan going forward. This season being handed the captains armband and responsibility to lead our lads forward.

All players have their good and bad periods of football and that’s understandable and expected, but after being in such good form for so long, even the slight drop of form can get fans concerned.

Having played every game this season, could it be the fact that he’s just a bit run down? Or maybe it’s the fact that now he’s captain he feels a lot more pressure on his shoulders to lead and succeed. But at the end of the day, it is a fact that his form has lately dropped. We’ve had a lot of big games recently that Odegaard would normally be the main man, but sloppy mistakes and misjudgement has led to a lack of control in the midfield.

Personally, I think Odegaard has played his best this season next to Declan Rice and Kai Havertz, having Rice there to cover him when he wants to push the ball forward and Havertz there to create with so maybe having players chop and change may be affecting how he wants to play. Coming home from international break with Norway where they were ultimately knocked out of the 2024 Euro’s, couldn’t have been easy, with a lot of pressure to do well for your country and club, It could be taking its toll on him.

Realistically, it’s probably just a dip in form that he will soon enough shake off, everyone goes through good and bad periods of their footballing career and it’s hard to remember that as a fan, as you just want to see the best out of the players you support but it’s completely normal.

Hopefully we get to see him back at his best soon, but I wouldn’t worry too much just yet about his dip in form.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

———————————————

