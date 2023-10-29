Should Arsenal fans be worried about Tottenham’s title chances? “Let them dream”

After last season when it was Arsenal and Manchester City the only true contenders for the Premier League trophy, while Tottenham dropped like a rock under the serial moaner Antonio Conte, it looked like this season would yet again be a two-horse race, with possibly Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool staging a comeback after last year’s disappointments to challenge the Top Two, but here we are after ten games of the season, and the current League leaders are our bitter rivals Tottenham.

They remain with Arsenal as the only unbeaten teams in the League so far, havings secured a record 26 points out of a possible 30 from his first 10 games. Many Spurs fans are bullish that this could at last be their season after the arrival of the talented Australian coach Ange Postecoglou, and obviously the Spurs boss was asked by Sky Sports about the fans hopes after the Spurs late winner at Crystal Palace, and he replied: “Let them dream,”

Tottenham are FIVE points clear at the 🔝of the Premier League! ⚪ pic.twitter.com/hzl2abXV4R — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 27, 2023

“It’s what being a football fan is all about.

“It’s fair to say that this lot have suffered a fair bit so I’m certainly not going to dampen that.”

“What’s important is we’re giving our supporters joy and hope. That’s what football clubs are there for.

“Dreams last as long as they do until someone wakes you up. We’ll see.”

That is wise words from the Tottenham boss, as they have got some tough games ahead. In fact their next four games are; Chelsea at home. Wolves away, Aston Villa at home, and then the crunch game away at Man City. But we have to admit that our rivals have dealt with every other game so far, and remember they have no European games to distract them. They could still hope to go to the Etihad with their unbeaten record intact.

Could they also shock Pep Guardiola’s side and give us the ultimate proof they are big rivals for the EPL title?

Well, they can dream, can’t they?

—————————————————————————

