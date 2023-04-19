Should Arsenal fans be worried that Reiss Nelson is talking to foreign teams about free transfer?

Clubs Have Started Sweet-talking Reiss Nelson; Should This Be Cause For Concern?

Arsenal’s Reiss Nelson is a “wanted man,” according to several sources, many of which come from Italy. The Arsenal winger is nearing the end of his contract at the Emirates, and many clubs are aware of this and want to take advantage of the possibility of signing the Arsenal talent for free, especially as he is free to speak to forign clubs ahead of the transfer window.

It appears that a number of major Serie A clubs are whispering in Nelson’s ear about why he should join their projects; Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma and Atalanta are reportedly the two front runners.

French side Rennes, in addition to those two Italian clubs, have made their case to the forward’s entourage for why he should play in France next season. Anyway, in the end, the success of these teams’ transfer desires is contingent on Arsenal failing to persuade Nelson to stay.

In any case, the prospect of how “tremendous” the Hale End Graduate could become has no doubt given birth to the attention he’s getting.

Is letting Nelson go wise? Personally, I don’t think so.

We know Arsenal wants to keep Nelson long-term, and I’m sure that’s all Nelson wants. In the few opportunities he’s had, he’s excelled; his March goal of the month win says it all. Nelson still has untapped talent that Arteta should utilise so that he won’t be the next Serge Gnabry and leave Arsenal to be “what if” in the years to come.

For the time being, there are no promises that Nelson will stay and become a starter, but there may be opportunities for him to change that next season. Arsenal’s desire to dominate other cup competitions and return to the Champions League may necessitate squad rotation, providing enough opportunity for all members of the squad.

Darren N

