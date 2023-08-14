Should Arsenal fans expect to see Declan Rice join our list of top goalscorers this season?

In his first league start for Arsenal, Declan Rice thrived playing the No 6 role, while Thomas Partey played an inverted right-back role. Amidst all the doubts about Arsenal’s midfield being defensive, with him being the sole holding midfielder, and with Havertz playing in front of him as a double eight, the Gunner’s midfield vs Forest was solid enough to withstand pressure
There was no complaint about Rice’s performance versus Forest; all that was there was were compliments. There’s no doubt Rice will grow into the world-class midfielder he dreams of being at Arsenal. However, to ultimately reach that Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness has identified two things the 24-year-old needs to add to his game to reach his peak.
“Is Declan Rice a great player? Not yet, but he could be if he can improve on these two very important aspects of being a world-class midfielder.
“Firstly, he needs to score more goals. Secondly, he has to make that cute, clever pass forward to create chances for others instead of being content to go square and safe. Unfortunately, I’m not sure they are qualities that can be coached.
“This is Arsenal. They want to win the league and challenge Manchester City. You won’t do that without midfield players chipping in with goals,” Souness wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.
It should blow our minds how much better Declan Rice will be under Mikel Arteta and playing with quality players like the ones at Arsenal.
What a time to be a Gooner!
Sam P
Souness is right. Rice has the opportunity now.
Not really related, but when pundits are on TV eg. Souness and Redknapp, they put under their names the cups and leagues they have won, Souness as player or manager, 10 leagues, 20 cups or whatever, Redknapp, 1 league Cup (with the mob from N17). Always tickles me.
Maybe, because his long shots were pretty good
His defending efforts were good. But I just haven’t seen the 180-degree turns in tight spaces from him, that Partey and Jorginho often made
An elite CDM should always be able to make us escape from the opposition’s high-press. I guess Arteta hasn’t trusted him for the escape job yet, hence he was accompanied by Partey and Timber in deep-midfield area
I don’t really expect a defensive midfielder to score many goals. If he scores,it will be a bonus. How many goals did Rodri score last season for City? How many goals did Kante score at Chelsea? Interestingly,Rodri,who is regarded as the best DM in the League by most of these pundits,scored fewer goals than Rice,despite playing in a far better side.
No I’d expect ESR to be there though but that’s only if he gets game time. Rice needs to cover the goals that ESR would score in a season which is a task I don’t believe he’ll even get close to.
If we want to score more goals buy a striker. Rice will do the job we bought him for, goals from him will be a bonus, but goals are not the way I will judge him. Pundits are paid to be opinionated and some are controversial, who cares what Souness has to say? What Rice does exceptionally well is he snuffs out danger before it happens, it’s not flashy but his reading of the game is second to none.