Should Arsenal fans expect to see Declan Rice join our list of top goalscorers this season?

In his first league start for Arsenal, Declan Rice thrived playing the No 6 role, while Thomas Partey played an inverted right-back role. Amidst all the doubts about Arsenal’s midfield being defensive, with him being the sole holding midfielder, and with Havertz playing in front of him as a double eight, the Gunner’s midfield vs Forest was solid enough to withstand pressure

There was no complaint about Rice’s performance versus Forest; all that was there was were compliments. There’s no doubt Rice will grow into the world-class midfielder he dreams of being at Arsenal. However, to ultimately reach that Liverpool legend, Graeme Souness has identified two things the 24-year-old needs to add to his game to reach his peak.

“Is Declan Rice a great player? Not yet, but he could be if he can improve on these two very important aspects of being a world-class midfielder.

“Firstly, he needs to score more goals. Secondly, he has to make that cute, clever pass forward to create chances for others instead of being content to go square and safe. Unfortunately, I’m not sure they are qualities that can be coached.

“This is Arsenal. They want to win the league and challenge Manchester City. You won’t do that without midfield players chipping in with goals,” Souness wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

It should blow our minds how much better Declan Rice will be under Mikel Arteta and playing with quality players like the ones at Arsenal.

What a time to be a Gooner!

Sam P

