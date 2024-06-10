Should Arsenal fans have faith that whoever Arteta signs will be the correct decision

Hey, Gooners. The transfer season is here. I understand that most of us have high expectations. But, after the £65 million signing of Havertz, do you think we’ve reached a point where, even if we’re not fans of a sheep mentality (in which fans simply accept whatever the club does without question), we’ve become a little more open-minded when it comes to the club’s transfer strategy?
This summer, with rumours everywhere, we could be linked to anyone tomorrow, and I doubt most of us would be afraid. We won’t be concerned, because whichever player head coach Mikel Arteta signs, he will undoubtedly know how to get the best out of him.
Mikel Arteta signed Havertz following a season in which he had only seven goals and an assist in 35 games. Regrettably, those were appalling statistics for a striker. In fact, it is astonishing that a team would agree to part with £65 million for such a talent. But the club did as instructed by Mikel Arteta, and while the decision appeared imprudent at first, it turned out to be a transfer masterstroke.
When Arteta needed the best version of his offence after the winter break, Havertz stepped up and delivered. If he wasn’t scoring, he was “dishing assists,” as elaborated by his 8 goals and 7 assists in the last 9 league games. He scored 13 goals and assisted seven times in 37 league games this season, his best league return since moving to the Premier League in 2020.
Using Havertz as an example, I think we should have faith in any player we sign this summer, regardless of their status as a superstar. Ultimately, Arsenal Sporting Director Edu revealed not long ago that the decision of who to sign occurs weeks or months before the transaction is completed.
Sam P
Havertz signing was not a masterstroke.
1. He was already an established player.
2. He cost 65 million and 300k a week in salary.
3. He performed well only in half of the season.
4. He hasn’t been the difference between winning and losing in any important game that he played.
We lost the title in the first half of the season because the manager was experimenting with Havertz by benching better players and changing winning formations.
The masterstroke cost us the title.
And as for having blind faith in upcoming transfers we have to remember under Arteta and Edu we have signed 29 players 13 of which have come good and 16 bad.
That is 55% failing rate and 45% success rate.
Can’t argue with that.
He assisted the winners against united and city and scored the winner against spurs and got an assist ? Thats winners in 3 out of the big ten games. Then he got the winner at brentford,everton and newcastle and two against Chelsea. Pretty big goals if you ask me.
You can say that about most clubs though every signing is a gamble. Grealish, Doku and Nunez have been poor for City. Nunez and Gapko at liverpool. Sancho, Antony and may more at united. 95% of the chelsea signings.
The thing you can say is that none of our big money signings under Arteta bar Viera have failed . Its the smaller riskier transfers that havent paid off which are a bigger gamble in themselves.
Good points.
Havertz has contributed substantially to the seasons results.
To say that we “lost” the title in the first part of the season is an unfortunate dismissal of the efforts of the team which led to one of the highest points totals we have ever had.
To state that “better” players were being benched in favour of Harvertz is highly debatable. The alternatives played in pre-season and were unable to demonstrate that they were better options. We have also seem them play at times through the season and there is no good evidence to suggest they are or were better.
Most of Arteta’s buys have been good. The issue for some is that they have not all evolved into the world beaters such as Odegaard. A few such as Willian have simply not worked out in our system. Willian’s performances since moving on show that he is a quality player.
Given the player markets over the last few years, and Arsenal’s circumstances, it was inevitable that not every transfer would be a massive success.
You could even argue that the problem in the first half of the season was Jesus and Martinelli. Both who lost there place in the second half of the season when we turned into winning machines.
It’s very amusing saying that they have been right about big signings. Of course. Did you expect Rice with 100 million tag to fail?
There is a reason they cost much.
It’s in the small signings where genius and masterstroke shows. Anyone can make big signing if the money is available. It doesn’t take anything remotely special to do that.
Are you being serious?… Sancho, coutinho, Neymar, hazard to mention but a few.
Grealish, Antony, Sancho, Nunez, Mudryk, Caiecido,Pepe, Doku are all big money signings that went wrong?
Very good analysis and you’re correct there.
He’s an established player and despite that you criticized his signing, his fee? He has justified that with his performance let’s stop pretending like 65m is a big money in today’s market where sesko is being valued at 55m.
And yes he only have half a season of quality performance but look at the output.
And he’s made lot of difference, he has won game for us on his own Brentford home & away. Every game is important.
We didn’t loose the league because of havertz, that’s very naive, we probably loose the league due to the team poor form in December.
The keyword is masterstroke here. There is no big signing that can be called a masterstroke in this world.
@HH
Real Talk…👍🏾
Vieria
Lokonga
Tavres
Willian
Giving new contracts to Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah
Spending 35 million on Ramsdale’s to then invest 25 million on another keeper
So no , I don’t trust every signing Arteta makes
Correct. Arteta is not superb for most of the signings and as the other speaker said that Arteta costs us the title during the experimentation of Havertz forcing him to suit the Arsenal tactics while other players were there sitting on the bench. He’s just too stubborn and doesn’t want to accept other people’s opinions.
What’s the alternative? Once the money’s been spent there’s no mind changing.
I gave up on overly stressing over Arteta / Edu’s big decisions. They know what they are doing overall..
It seems like Arteta and Edu have been more than 80% right with their big / controversial decisions so far.
Starting with sending Ozil, Guendouzi and Auba packing.
Spending that much on White and Ramsdale when the majority of us were very skeptical.
The initial Saliba and Martinelli stages.
They went in for Havertz when most of us were against spending that much on him.
Got Trossard and Jorginho when most of us were not happy about them.
Many doubted Odegaard and wanted Buendia. But see how that turned out.
He passed on Bissouma when the majority wanted him.
Of course there are some decisions that did not go our way (Martinez) but that was a tough situation with Martinez.
The Ramsdale situation right now demonstrates it, many were not happy including myself that we were spending £35 million on him. Citing over inflated British players prices. We were pointing out why we were spending that sort of money on a player that had just gotten relegated with Sheffied etc.. But all fell in love with Ramsdale after.. But we weren’t that impressed with his signing in the first place..
Etc..
Just like AW, MA has made some bad signings and some excellent signings – Mari and Odegaard being examples of both.
One in a while, you sign a player who just walks into the set up and Rice is the perfect example – the opposite of that was Havertz, but we know why in both cases.
One had just come from a club that had won a European competition, while the other left a club in complete chaos.
If we don’t, at the very least, give newly signed players a period of grace to settle in, it becomes a lottery.
I would enjoy reading again the comments regarding Havertz even before he signed by fans, as he was branded useless before even kicking a ball.
No. Selection of who to join must be done through consensus.Otherwise Arteta will mess up the entire recruitment and onboarding of players.
He is very unwise when dealing with stubborn but wonderful players
‘done through consensus’. Consensus of who (whom)?
I wonder???
JustArsenal readers and commenters?
‘consensus BY who’
We can’t really say that until we see who he signs. But we should support whomever he signs regardless of whether we believe he’s a goof signing or not.
Sorry I meant good not goof lol
Excellent Freudian slip Stephanie.