Should Arsenal fans have faith that whoever Arteta signs will be the correct decision

Hey, Gooners. The transfer season is here. I understand that most of us have high expectations. But, after the £65 million signing of Havertz, do you think we’ve reached a point where, even if we’re not fans of a sheep mentality (in which fans simply accept whatever the club does without question), we’ve become a little more open-minded when it comes to the club’s transfer strategy?

This summer, with rumours everywhere, we could be linked to anyone tomorrow, and I doubt most of us would be afraid. We won’t be concerned, because whichever player head coach Mikel Arteta signs, he will undoubtedly know how to get the best out of him.

Mikel Arteta signed Havertz following a season in which he had only seven goals and an assist in 35 games. Regrettably, those were appalling statistics for a striker. In fact, it is astonishing that a team would agree to part with £65 million for such a talent. But the club did as instructed by Mikel Arteta, and while the decision appeared imprudent at first, it turned out to be a transfer masterstroke.

When Arteta needed the best version of his offence after the winter break, Havertz stepped up and delivered. If he wasn’t scoring, he was “dishing assists,” as elaborated by his 8 goals and 7 assists in the last 9 league games. He scored 13 goals and assisted seven times in 37 league games this season, his best league return since moving to the Premier League in 2020.

Using Havertz as an example, I think we should have faith in any player we sign this summer, regardless of their status as a superstar. Ultimately, Arsenal Sporting Director Edu revealed not long ago that the decision of who to sign occurs weeks or months before the transaction is completed.

Sam P

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…