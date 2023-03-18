Should Arsenal fans have the right to know why Ben White was not selected for England?

The Ben White conundrum by Dan Smith

When Ben White returned home early from the World Cup, media were asked to, ‘respect his privacy.’

Whatever the personal situation it didn’t stop him immediately joining up with his club abroad for mid-winter/warm weather training.

Both Arsenal and England have done a great job of protecting the player from having to answer any questions on the subject.

So when Gareth Southgate submitted his squad for the start of the Euro 2024 qualifiers without White’s name, the FA’s PR Department would know the sensitive topic would come up again

This is a profession that people get paid a lot of money to know how to handle PR and yet it’s what hasn’t been said that is telling.

How the industry works is that there will be those in the press fully aware of why White returned home early from Qatar.

Normally there are either legal reasons why that can’t be reported, or a manager has such a good relationship with journalists a compromise is reached, e.g. don’t run this story and I’ll give you an exclusive on this, etc.

Those relationships have been the current Three Lions boss’s strengths compared to those before him, and equally those In the media don’t want to upset (and ruin) that working bond out of fear of missing out.

It’s better to work with managers who are happy to open up to you, rather than being standoffish.

That’s though how rumours of the defender falling out with Steve Holland and in general being a bit of a loner in the English camp gets leaked out.

You can see those sources are the less high profile ones which might not have any influence behind the scenes.

A Talk Sport might have sources, but they are not confirmed by Sky Sports or the BBC as an example.

This week though when the opportunity was there to squash these theories, Southgate didn’t exactly jump at the chance to put an end to them.

Compare that to how he wanted to stress that Sterling’s exclusion was purely fitness based.

He didn’t want anyone to think Sterling had been dropped based on form, but was less concerned about what was assumed regarding White.

With his options at right back, Southgate can afford to discard our defender and not have to watch his words.

Not when he’s got Trippier, James and Walker as alternatives.

So if there has been a breakdown in relationships with White and coaching staff it’s not a priority to fix them.

If the 25 year old is struggling to fit in socially, then his importance to the team means it’s not an area that needs addressing .

If your footballing opinion is there are simply better full backs then White then that’s okay, it’s not a crazy opinion.

White was a centre back up till this campaign, where other right backs have played that role longer under the current regime.

White’s footballing brain might also count against him, with Arteta not simply asking him to stay out wide but to tactically know when to cover in the middle.

I think if you’re selecting a squad for a tournament, White’s versatility is an advantage, for two fixtures in 4 days it’s a convenient excuse.

It’s worth remembering he has two club teammates part of the furniture in Three Lion squads with both Ramsdale and Saka known for their personalities. Saka’s spelling challenge got lots of views on YouTube during the World Cup, so he’s not struggling to fit in .

So In theory he should have two friends (not that all teammates are buddies of course).

The moral question is how much do we as fans have a right to know ?

Your answer is subjective.

I don’t need to know about anything regarding his family for example.

Any illness is his right to be kept confidential.

Yet remember; whatever caused him to not be with his country abroad didn’t prevent him being with his club abroad.

I think I do have a right to know if my national side are leaving people to feel isolated and not part of things?

I think I’m allowed to question Harry Kane as a captain and ask what he’s done to help White?

Especially when we hear for years how great the spirit is in the English camp. I do remember him being called up when he was at Brighton and watching a video of players arriving to meet up.

I recall then that everyone went into their little cliques, and no senior players bothered to proper make him feel at ease.

Anyone who’s listened to a Ben White interview can understand how he might come across as not passionate about the sport.

This is a man who admits he doesn’t like football or watches it, he just happens to be skilful at it.

Maybe when your weighing up your choice of right backs these things count against you?

Yet he’s settled enough at club level to play most weeks, keeping a very good player on the bench.

Not just is he playing regular first team football (not everyone in Southgate’s squad can say that) he’s playing for the League leaders, a side 11 games away from being Champions.

So if his attitude is suffice enough for Arsenal and a manager who won’t tolerate anyone not adhering to certain values and standards, then why is he not fitting into the England system?

His club are excelling with him a focal point, his country are not.

Maybe he’s made this point?

Maybe this didn’t go down well?

There will be Gooners who will be happy with as many Gunners having a rest as possible in the next two weeks and I get that.

Why do you think Ben White won’t be on International Duty ?

Purely footballing reasons?

Or something else?

How much do we have a right to know?

Dan

