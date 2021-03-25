Should Arsenal fans learn to be a little more patient with Arteta?

Some Arsenal fans need a reality check on patience by ThirdManJW
As recently as yesterday, I was lambasted for daring to suggest that this strange season could be used partially as an excuse for our struggles. Despite the fact it’s clearly affecting other managers and clubs, this was apparently an unacceptable excuse.
What I find very interesting about is, is that every excuse under the sun was used when defending Wenger’s long periods of sustained failure, yet some fans have only been willing to give Arteta half a full season to deliver, with NO excuses acceptable! Although Wenger had plenty of credit in the bank, excusing 14 years straight of league failure, 9 years straight of winning nothing, and his last 7 years in Europe which were just humiliating, was beyond ridiculous! Yet despite that horrific run, fans like myself who wanted Wenger out because we had no patience left, were constantly attacked. We were told we need yet even more patience! As if waiting 14 years wasn’t long enough!
That was an extreme reaction from those defending Wenger, and now we see another extreme reaction from those wanting Arteta gone. Some have wanted him out pre-Christmas, which equates to around half of his first full season at Arsenal. Like Wenger, Arteta has little a credit in the bank as well, winning a couple of trophies in his first 7 months. One would think that early success, along with other areas of improvement, would buy Arteta more time, but it doesn’t seem to be the case for some fans, and it’s just a sheer outright lie when some fans say he has done NOTHING positive at Arsenal. Clearly winning trophies is not acceptable!
The best way to expose these fans, who clearly have an agenda against Arteta, is to play devil’s advocate. Let’s say I completely agree. Arteta DID inherit a club in a fantastic position, with no problems at all. A huge transitional phase should have ZERO impact on results. Arteta DID inherit a squad jam packed with quality, and the right mentality. Arteta DID inherit a brilliant defense. And Arteta is badly underperforming. So even if EVERYTHING was perfectly setup for Arteta to be successful, as some are making out, is half of his first full season showing enough patience? Is that enough time for him to be considered successful, even in perfect conditions?
Some may argue, we need to also look at the second half of last season as well when judging Arteta, which is also baffling if one using that as a negative, because ZERO criticism could come from that. To win an FA cup, and qualify for Europe from the position we were in when Arteta arrived, was almost unimaginable! Huge credit to him for getting success out of what was becoming a complete embarrassment of a season before his arrival.
With that huge success from last season, arriving mid-season as well, most fans were in agreement that we could start judging Arteta at the end of his first full season. Yet despite that, some feel half of his first full season is enough time, and Arteta should be gone. Ignore the fact that Pep needed a season, Klopp needed over 3 years, and Fergie needed around 4 years to be successful. Half season is apparently a fair amount of time to fully cast judgement on one’s performance, regardless of any internal/external factors.
So again, let’s say I fully agree, and Arteta should have got the sack before Christmas. Is this now our policy going forward in regards to patience? Half of your first full season? Regardless of the condition/situation of our club/squad when any new manager arrives, if they’re not meeting certain requirements within the first 6 months, they get the sack?
I will be fascinated to see what some of you say about patience. Before you start slagging me off again for an apparent Arteta bias, ignore that he’s even our manager. Do we only give managers half of their first full season to be successful from now on? Can one even be considered a success/failure only 2/3’s of a way through a season? If managers keep failing to meet certain short-term requirements, do we keep changing managers every 6 months or so then? Is it fair to completely ignore any other factors that could possibly hinder a manager’s ability to be successful? E.g. Wenger was excused for 9 years straight of winning nothing, because of the Emirates stadium debt.
Before some you start basing your arguments of, well the likes of Pep, Klopp, Fergie, etc, deserved more time because of their previous successes at other clubs, remember that is not a fair argument for novice managers. With a new manager like Arteta, we have no historical evidence to base that argument on. We have no idea whether he could be great or rubbish, and we can only go on what’s been happening in the present.
If you’re going to abuse me, fine, but for those wanting Arteta out, or feel he should have already been gone, at least give us all an insight into your thoughts on patience. From all the comments I have been reading for the last few months, it does seem half of your first full season is enough time for a lot of you.
so basically your reaction to wenger/arteta or whoever should be the only possible one and any opinion differing from yours is an overreaction and an extreme reaction, what a silly opinion
Lol is this guy trying to pull the mickey out of us with a 2nd article such as this.
The complainers need to think logically, because sacking Arteta this season will be costly and make us unable to buy popular players like Odegaard
Lampard was given one and half seasons + 200+ M transfer budget without any trophy in return, so Arteta should’ve been given at least two years for his two trophies. Arsenal aren’t an oil club like Man City and Chelsea, so we can’t afford sacking our manager every season
Even Man United as the richest club in world were patient with Solskjaer and look at the result now. Let’s wait until December, so it’ll be much cheaper to find the replacement
We dont have an option but to wait as it is boards decision.
I will support Arsenal, but not Arteta.
Got an idea- just how costly is it going to be with ZERO European money?This squad is more than capable of a Top 6 minimum finish. Last time I looked we were nowhere near this.
By allowing Arteta to under perform again next season costs the Club even more revenue if he fails again. I take it you thought of this did you?
If wenger needed to go and emery needed to go soley based on results, then arteta needs to go as well.
Dont bring up fa cup and shield, wenger won these and still needed to step down.
I think the problem with artetabis he was always a cheap option. It was never a choice that had any merit behind it.
He was an average player and hS little to no Management experience apart from learning for a few years under pep.
Fast forward and he gets a team and we see the new manager affect. Whoop a trophy fa Cup.
Forward again and the dust has settled and everyone remembers actually it was not a great choice if we are honest. Can’t see what on earth made him the best candidate. As a big club there is a whole entire list of excellent managers and club legends with more experience we could have chosen.
Forward again arteta makes mistake after mistake. Not playing ESR until he was forced to. Continuously playing willian. Heck even buying willian when we have reis Nelson.
Now credit where credit is due. Some good signings in the form of partey and Gabriel and some good important wins.
Overall I think there is still boterness from the initial appointment which IMHO was the wrong choice. However we have him now so we have to get behind him and give him the time. But we also have to call BS where we see it and we see plenty of it.
Let’s just all hope he comes good next season and that we win Europe this season. Prove me wrong arteta please!!
Arsenal were cheap, and you tend to get what you pay for. I. E. Morr often than not.
I expect an article soon on why arteta should get the sack.
Give it 24 hours nd im sure there wull be one.
I don’t compare Arteta to Wenger. That would be unfair. It’s more logical to compare him with fellow post-Wenger coach, Emery.
We sacked him for less… Except we’re going to keep living off thw FA Cup euphoria for years to come, like under Wenger.
I just honestly hope we turn it around with a Europa win, for my dear club’s sake.
I have accepted that we all have different point of view on most things.
I am not an Arteta fanboy nor am I an Arteta basher. I like the debate between the 3 view points (Arteta fans, Arteta bashers and the agnostics / neutrals . It’s healthy.
I was not sold on the hype that a lot of people were sending his way when Emery was sacked. But for some reason I see a lot of positives in the way he has conducted himself and business. I can see potential in the way we play currently. It might not show up in Stats or in league position but I can seriously see something. He is struggling a bit to move his idea from Imaginary to Reality. But I can see what he is doing.
Like a youngster that just broke into the team, you can see their potential but they sometimes lack that extra bit of experience.