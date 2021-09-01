Should Arsenal fans now be told to trust the long process? (Opinion)

Arsenal fans were famously told the ‘trust the process’ but they should have warned us that we also needed to be extremely patient.
Mikel Arteta and Edu are heavily involved in the day-to-day running of the squad and the transfers it seems, and the owners clearly believe in what they are building at present.
Despite opening the season with three straight defeats, whilst having failed to score a single goal, which has seen us drop to the foot of the Premier League table, there appears to be no pressure from the top on the manager.
At this point in time, we simply have to accept that Arteta’s job is safe, and with the club having backed the hierarchy to invest in the squad as they see fit this summer, that backs up the theory that the Kroenkes are happy with the management team.
Trust the process ✊ pic.twitter.com/zv4PQbOpkO
— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 16, 2020
The issue is that while Mikel Arteta is still learning how to be a manager, and with the club only backing the club’s new transfer policy of signing players who have the potential to raise their sell-on value and become future stars, as opposed to signing ready-made/proven players, we clearly aren’t focusing on bridging the gap on our rivals this season.
Having finished eighth last term, we go into the new season with a starting eleven which is no better than our last. I fear that we are simply relying on luck to climb back into the European places this season, but the club seem to be OK with that in the short-term.
While the other top teams worked on improving their first team, we worked on building a squad of players with the potential to improve and possibly make a profit from, and I think fans will have to be patient and know that we will suffer through some tougher times for at least one more season.
Is Arsenal’s best starting eleven any better than the one that finished last term in eighth?
Patrick
It is hard to sell this trust the process again…. There has been shocking decisions and they should start backing their words with either performances or results
There has been so much questions than answers since far and took many excuses after excuse
The problem is not trusting the process or having patience. We all can do that. The issue in my opinion is that the current management and the manager are not capable of delivering that promise.
It’s nearly two years with a lot of restructuring and player signings (and I mean a lot) but we have yet to see at least just a glimpse of what that process look like.
Instead of moving in the right direction we are moving in the wrong one. Instead of baby steps forward we have taken giant steps backward.
How then can I trust such a process?
We may trust the process, have patience and give all our support but if Arteta and Edu are not good in their jobs what would that accomplish?
Most of the youngsters are not gonna stick around when the Arsenal ship is sinking. They gonna jump the ship whilst the fans are waiting for the process to materialise. Arteta should just leave in peace and he take Xhaka with
Arteta didn’t come with Xhaka why should he leave with him 😂
No @Patrick. Our best starting eleven isn’t better than the one that finished last term in eighth, because we still can’t ship out some underperformers
Despite our inability to move them, there should be no excuse if we can’t reach top six in December
I will like to trust the process n put faith in MA. Pretty unlucky to have injuries to key players especially Partey whom I strongly believe will make a difference in the team n Gabriel too.
Scoring has been inconsistent.
But starting the new season with 3 losses especially the 1st match wasn’t a good sign.
But I do hope the players can take Arsenals glory back n make history again. If not again we have to wait next season to be in top 6.
Partey has never done anything spectacular since his arrival. Why should you trust him that much?
He’s unlucky and has also made some wrong decisions
Don’t understand why everyone is so focused on the 1st 11?…
How often do we EVER get to play our strongest team anyway?
How many points were lost with KT/TP injured last season?
Also, worth noting our 1st 11 may well have had a decent upgrade by getting rid of Hector, and bringing in TT too.
The squad is looking stronger, and it’s squads that get you through the season. Not just the 1st team.
Injury is part of the game Liverpool miss Van dyk last season too.
The problem we had last season was as a result of arrogance, we went into the season unprepared, we thought winning the FA means we now have a good squad that do not need CAM, and the reality gave us what we had in the first half of the season,
Kudos to Arteta and the boy for 2nd half of the season performance, but it was too late, we have shit ourselves in the foot with the 7loss streaks and the season has been ended at that point.
This season we have same players as second half of last season and we should give at least similar performance as 2nd half of the season, that is all am expecting because such performance was enough to be rated 3rd in the league, am not saying it’s visible but with us repeating that, we must be 5th or 6th in the league this season, that a good starting point to trusting any process IMO
You’re right by saying we need backups. But when your starting 11 is suffering, do you sign backups everywhere? Didn’t they k is that Tomiyasu was available before the Man city game? Did they need a 5-0 result to know that we desperately were a STARTING RIGHT BACK? Moirinho once said that “games are won and lost in the midfield”. Our midfield is still very porous. That’s why I believe we won’t go far this season. I’m not trying to be negative, it’s just the obvious. How on this planet did Bissouma not join us? Whereas Xhaka was getting a pay rise. What’s Aouar still doing at Lyon when he was available on loan? Maddison was willing to come. £60m would have done that deal. Watch our midfield this season especially now that other managers have figured out Arteta’s tactics(if indeed he has any)
May I ask you, if you are to be in charge who would you have bought with the £150mil
Maddison(£60m), Bissouma(£35m), Aouar(£25m) and Aaron’s(£30m) would have topped my list.
And with That, Runasson would still be out back up gk and no cover for Tierny.
That means you are trusting Kola and 20yo Saliba to make the difference at the back
Adajim but Arteta is already trusting Kola he’s played him 2 games on the trot 😄
For me, I would probably have bought same players, the only thing I would have done differently is keeping Saliba but selling off Holding, Xhaka and Nketia to raise money, then I’ll buy Ndidie or Bissoum. I don’t care about AFCON, it’s only 3 games and probably not all of them will reach final.
I probably might not have bought Tomiyasu because I don’t know much about him but I can get a good Rb with £20m non-homegrown
Kev82, I don’t know what to make of that decision, who was he trying to impress with that blunder?
Personally I wouldn’t have play Mari with Holding and Chambers but KT would replace Kola any day and Taveres on the wingback
Adajum, I would also have accepted the £10m for Nketiah. That would bring in Tavares (£8m).
Moreover, Bissouma would have shored up the base of the midfield and provided quality vital cover for the Saliba you mentioned who is in fact not a bad(but a good) defender. I say it again, White isn’t a bad defender, just that he wasn’t priority
It seems he’s always trying to be clever thinking outside the box mate just like Villarreal away playing with no striker, some of his decisions are bizarre to say the least.
Kev 82, overthink, overprotective, been too smart has been MA downfall. He is very intelligent but in life been too smart isn’t the way to go all the time. At time the best strategy is going simple.
MA is those kind of guys that are very good at answering questions in class during lectures but score low in exams.
Those kind of people has so many knowledge but lacks wisdom to articulate the knowledge and get results.
People wonder why he is still at the job, It’s because he has lots of ideas that are visible on paper, he is a good communicator we can all see how he answer every question at press conferences, it will be difficult to fault his ideas but table and results don’t come with ideas
You’d be surprised with the fact that we lost more games with Tierney on the pitch. So him being injured doesn’t really feed that narrative.
Arsenal has an abysmal manager and until he is PROPERLY replaced, even top six is a stretch. I would say that he’s done so bad that any experienced manager would be an upgrade. #bigsamtotherescue
What process are we trusting?
The process has never been in existence ever.
Last season we wanted to g take short cut, that’s why we sign the like of Willian and this season we are recruiting young core, what is the process, can someone be bold enough to tell us.
If the process is trusting young ones to get us back to the top, MA should turn around the performance first, we are not asking for title challenge or top 4, at least get us compete with Leicester who IMO,is in same level as us in term of squad.
That’s why I will back this manager till end of October and see what he does when everyone is fit.
He has come up with the idea and bought those players, let him use them as he want and give us results, I don’t care about performance but results
Do you really not care about performances at all?
I don’t for now.
Even if we win by scoring 1 goal and defend we need results
When we get back to competing with big boy let’s talk about identity, performance, and style of play
Not sure I’ve seen a club sign many young players and keep them together for years and then they start winning. When there’ll be trouble is when man city begin to make offers for Saka. Who spends £148m with the intention of building for the future? Sign young players but also get winners who can take us back I to Europe cos that’s where the money is. And I don’t believe this whole “signing players for the future thing”. Arteta showed his true colours when he opted to go for instant results like Guardiola by signing Willian(32), Cedric(28) and Mari(27) at the first opportunity he had. Did he change overnight? I don’t think so. Football is result oriented. Like another reader once posted, he mentioned “continuous present”. Sign players who can deliver in the now and continue to do so in the future.
NB: Everyone whining on about whether or not we beat Norwich. It’s not about beating Norwich or Burnley but about whether or not Arteta can take us back into Europe come end of season. And in my humble opinion, I think he’s not capable of that.
And in my humble opinion, he can….
and I really hope that you are right but I am with dgr8xt.
This process is based on the younger players we’ve brought and the ones who came through the academy sticking around long enough .
There’s nothing to suggest that the ones who make it won’t simply be sold to make a profit and the circle would continue.
Also the ones who could make us a profit would more then likely want to leave to win things if we are not competing at the highest level .
I’ve tired of pundits that build themselves up by tearing others down. Some of my thoughts:
1) To succeed, never be afraid to make a mistake. Recognize it as quickly as possible! Correct/minimize it if possible! Learn from it!
2) Arteta has an excellent pedigree.
3) Look at the teams that the Kronkes own in the US. How many of them are allowed to wallow “at the bottom??” Be honest!!
4) Know that team chemistry is slow to take root and blossom. Give the process time.
1. Does Arteta correct his mistake or he keeps playing the same blunt tactics every game?
2. What is Arteta’s pedigree?
3. Don’t know
4. How many years died it take to build team chemistry? New signings should come and join the already existing chemistry and not kickstart one. Too bad our team has none
We have got so see some sort of progression, style and performance from the team first.
We can’t be talking about “Trust The Long Process” until Arteta and his team show us something to be optimistic about. Right now I don’t see any direction on the pitch from Arteta.
Young players with a good experienced coach can deliver results over time.
Unfortunately, young players with inexperienced coach delivers disaster.
Not opposed to a youth movement to rejuvenate the team, just opposed to an unproven manager to lead the process.
Club needs an experienced manager more than ever to lead us, afraid Edu and Arteta won’t work now or heading into the future.
I would be willing to trust the process under different management but I know that’s not going to happen the owners absolutely love Mikel Arteta so relegated or not Arteta is here to stay. OT I like the look of the new Japanese guy, he looks tough and more importantly can defend 💪
Well, as for me, I like his haircut
Sounds like the Stadium saga. We had to wait for that to be paid off before we could challenge. We were told. Nahhhhh! I don’t trust the process.
And return our Highbury days badge. Changing it has bought us bad luck
I trust that the egomaniac will keep on making manic decisions that will cost us points. How long will pappa Stan let him go on like this is an entirely different question. I believe relegation is something pappa Stan wouldn’t be fond of and being that little Mikel has set his eyes on the Championship, they’d probably part ways before Christmas.
We are tired of excuses. It was:
Arteta found the season halfway through.
Kronke needs to back Arteta in order to acquire players that he needs.
Be patient because Arteta is rebuilding the team.
We’ve had enough of Arteta
There is no process to trust after this summers debacles so far. The money that has been spent for me means instant results and a return to top 4 minimum this season. Arteta has been inexplicably backed more than any other manager and now will have to deliver straight away because that is the process now. There is no excuses he will have to become something he hasn’t shown at all up to now. The chips are down and we have to perform like never before. I think he has no room for maneuver and he will know he hasnt got no wiggle room. Its the owners saying to Edu and Arteta, we have bank rolled you now deliver!!!!!!!
I wouldn’t trust the owners replacing Arteta Reggie they seem to be fully behind him and VV came out earlier about trusting another project or process, it seems Arsenal are a neverending project/process. At least we have no heartbreak this weekend 💪
The opening 10 games are still the criteria to judge him now. MA and Arsenal have started horribly and lost 3 on the trot. Considering the next opponents, I think 5 wins and 2 nonwins (Maybe draw or loss) are more than fair enough. If Senor Mikel wont be able to get these generous results and have something about 15-17 points after week 10, he should be given his marching orders and immediately if he manages to lose the next two matches. The long process should at least enable our players to beat Norwich and Burnley, who I hope will be bad enough for our tactical hotpot to knick wins over with crosses bombardment. At least this time I hope we can score a goal out of 20 or so shots that we have like against Brentford.
Burnley away is not a fixture I’m looking forward to that’s a potential banana skin
it is a dumb process doomed to fail. Arteta and the management crew just aren’t very good. They are just the latest in a long line since later in Wenger’s time (where the maestro seemed to lose his mojo – and that is NOT a sarcastic comment about Wenger, he was awesome for a long time).
Our problem isn’t spending money (cause we spend and have spent a lot) but rather how we spend money.
Arteta’s strategy is to be MCFC. Well, the only problem with that plan is that we don’t have the players to play that way.
If he was any good at his job he would have a white board with MCFC written on the far right and “right now” written on the left.
He could have a plan to get there but in the interim he would have a bunch of boxes with 2020 strategy, 2021 stratagy and so on. Those boxes would be based on the players he actually has.
Sadly, I don’t think that white board exists…
My view:
1) Arteta gets less out of the sum rather than more (we aren’t a great team but we are not completely uncompetitive and bottom either);
2) he has bad people-management skills;
3) management can’t seem to understand how to clear house and we have an absolutely bizzare sense of player valuation.
He has his supporters and they can point to periods of good play and the FA cup, but honestly, do you not see the trend line?
It isn’t a positive line, at least for me.