Should Arsenal fans now be very worried indeed?

Should Arsenal fans be worried?
It’s been almost two years since Mikel Arteta took over as the head coach of Arsenal. And yet the current team in Red and White lack a proper identity.
When Arteta won his first silverware as a coach, many believed that he had a master plan ready. That he was the “next big thing.”
But it didn’t take long for the believers to be converted into doubters, after the Gunners went on a torrid run before Christmas.
Many Arsenal supporters still doubt Arteta’s ability to guide the club back to “where they belong.” But majority of performances under him have shown that they are already there: mid-table.
Last season, apart from a handfulof wins that fans would consider “impressive,” the former Manchester City assistant’s team looked perplexed and short of ideas.
This season, despite being Europe’s biggest spenders, Arsenal continue to look insipid. The team has changed. The atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium has changed.
But one thing that remains the same is the manager. We are eight games into the Premier League season and the North London side has only one impressive win to show for.
That obviously came against their arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur. But the win against Sp*rs wasn’t representative of Arteta’s Arsenal.
The draw against Crystal Palace and uninspiring performances against Brentford, Brighton, Chelsea and Man City was.
We don’t look like a team that’s ever going to click in the final third under Arteta. The fans who have supported the Spaniard argue that the defense has been largely good under his command.
But only seven teams in the Premier League have conceded more. On the other hand, 14 teams have scored more goals than Arsenal. Fourteen!
Although the players not giving up a fight and scoring a late equalizer was commendable, the overall picture looks worrying under Arteta.
It’s been almost two years since Arteta took over, and if he can’t find the answers sooner, nobody can argue that he didn’t have the answers to begin with.
Anything other than a convincing win v Villa and he must go. So many refused to either understand or believe what the “Realists” have been saying for over 12 months. Perhaps that performance last night will finally wake them up. This club will being going nowhere very fast with this incompetent novice as manager.
“A convincing win against villa”
That made me burst into laughter
Don’t count on it. If two years of inexplicable performances haven’t made some realise we are running very fast on a treadmill, nothing will.
I think all fans have been worried. Both those who still hold out hope Arteta is the man and those who have given up on him or never believed in him.
I was positive about him when he took over from Emery. I “gave up on him” around the Europa League games against Villareal. I regained a glimmer of hope after the Spurs game.
But now having witnessed our lame efforts the past two games have given up reasonable hope.
My biggest worry is the question, when Arteta will be replaced and who will replace him? I now believe the sooner the better in terms of when. But I think it is crucial to try to get an experienced manager and not an interim manager. This will be near impossible IMO.
In the meantime, I will hope with each game that Arteta and the boys prove me wrong and will root for them each and every game.
Arteta is a good man who wants the best for Arsenal and deserves respect. Unfortunatly he is not that man, I think.
One step forward, two steps back is becoming the norm for the modern-day Arsenal.
What can anyone say that hasn’t been said before now. I fail to understand the celebration when lacazette scored a draw at home to palace sitting at the bottom half of the table. It’s obvious the players have bought to the idea that we are a mid table team
I’m getting worried and will only be very worried if we can’t get at least six points from the next three EPL games
If Arteta was a defensive-minded manager like Benitez, Rodgers and Simeone, I’d understand his decision to sit back after the first goal. But he’s supposed to adopt Guardiola’s/ Wenger’s attacking football philosophies and he’s been managing Arsenal for almost two years
Aubameyang is old, but Smith-Rowe and Odegaard are able to press high up the pitch for at least forty minutes. Lastly, Lokonga has got enough chances, so it’s time to play a hungrier and faster DM ahead of him
Who’s the hungrier and faster DM that you’re referring to?
Maitland-Niles
@gai
RealTalk right there…
Many on here are too quick to write off AMN. But compared to Lokongo, Xhaka or Elneny, he has the quickest recovery time and is more defense minded, which is best suited for a partnership with Partey in midfield…IJS
What I like about Maitland-Niles:
– Has been playing with other academy graduates longer than the new DMs like Lokonga
– Used to play as an attacking LWB, so he could be a surprise if he runs from the left pivot position. If Tierney and Smith-Rowe can’t cut inside from the left wing, Maitland-Niles could do it and shoot from time to time
– Faster than other DMs at Arsenal and has never disappointed (yet) when playing as a DM
You have been worried for the entire duration of his tenure so far and since last season you have given a lot of “if he can’t such and such points in the next such games” or “if he is not in the top 6 by a particular month” but you still apologize for his shortfalls.
I like you GAI you are a nice bloke but I don’t relate at all to your Arteta posts. They are always the same and you don’t keep your promises of truly judging him by the time you set.
I said Arteta should reach top six in November or December
I am now reduced to keeping a very close eye on events surrounding Mr Kroenke in January.
And I do not mean the transfer window.
Football fans are such drama queens.
Lose one game and 90% of their fan base implode warning of impending Armageddon, Apocalypse the end times.
Right now Man U are in the relegation zone Man City are having a horror season and Liverpool need to sack Klopp now and we all know if Tuchel does not win the league he will be down the road kicking stones.
Most fans of every club are in a perpetual state of self imposed emotional meltdown the more dramatic the more wailing the better.
Most football fans love losing so they can whinge, whine and moan. When Arsenal went 3 wins 1 draw the moaners hardly visited JustArsenal. A couple of draws and they are coming back out from under their rocks to whine and wail which is the only thing they are good at.
Those teams you mentioned are all in Europe and have won major title each in the last three seasons. Get a grip.
Yes but listen to their fan base and they are all having a “terrible” season.
Sorry brother I can’t listen to them. That will be like listening to someone complaining how terrible the food is on luxury restaurants while I am surviving on cabbage soup.
Unless Arteta performs disastrously, he will not be fired till the end of the season, sadly. Reason being we are on Amazon all or nothing. And I just kinda get it why they pick us. Hiring a manager who has never managed any team before and giving him full support for a squad overhaul, truly all or nothing.
I just hope we dont end up with really nothing when arteta is fired and hopefully some of his players are good enough for the next manager.
So thrilled to be at the Emirates after such a long time and going a goal up against Palace who were pretty poor was a real lift. The problem was that there seemed no desire to finish them off. Their keeper looked shaky when we pressed him, but that fizzled out. We didn’t go for the jugular. I felt we were better overall in the first half but the Palace goal really awakened their supporters who were really vocal and the impetus went to them and we did the usual sideways passing without looking threatening. What’s wrong with playing more direct football? No ideas at all.
The second goal was not particularly surprising as CP looked as though they’d score when they went forward and we didn’t. While Ramsdale got the bit between the teeth- taking throw ins and urging the team forward during the closing minutes the patient slow build up by Arsenal was ridiculous. A stranded Martinelli at the corner flag with no help and players static in the box waiting for him to cross the ball. That really got the crowd going.
It was only the final couple of minutes that the players woke up and crowd got going on the strength of it and the goal went in.
Arteta needs to do a lot more. The benefit of the doubt does not extend beyond December. I had – not high hopes – but certainly hopes that he’d come good. He is running out of time now. It’s not an easy job and one that he should not have been offered but Arteta deserved 2 years to make an impact.