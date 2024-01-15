Should Arsenal fans now be worried about Tottenham challenging for the Top Four?

Arsenal shouldn’t forget that Tottenham Hotspurs, their North London rivals, are a team that could hurt their league ambitions.

Like the Gunners, their noisy neighbors were off to a good start this season, and some people were even beginning to think they might be in the running for the title. They lost their way a few months into the season, and injuries stopped them from continuing their good run.

In fact, over the last few weeks, some have doubted their hopes of winning the PL title or even making it to the top 4.

But Gary Neville wants to warn anyone who doesn’t believe that Spurs are still contenders. He tells Arsenal and Liverpool that if they aren’t careful, this Spurs team could hurt their hopes of winning the title.

Neville says that Arsenal and Liverpool should hope that Spurs can stay in the FA Cup longer. But will they? In the FA Cup fourth round, on January 27, Spurs play Manchester City.

The full-back who used to play for Manchester United says that Spurs might not focus as much on the league if they are in the FA Cup. Other than being in the FA Cup, he claims that injuries might make it challenging for the Postecoglou-led team to threaten Liverpool and Arsenal’s bid to be the best team that challenges City to the league.

“I think if they keep the players fit, they’re an absolute certainty,” Neville said on Sky Sports after the draw against United. “I think actually, when you watch them, when they get the five players back that are missing and they’re all fit, they can be better than Liverpool and Arsenal this season.

“I think it’s a bad draw for them in the FA Cup, so they could go out of that and then fully concentrate on the league ahead. I know they need to go after trophies, but if you go out of the domestic competitions, teams that have had explosive seasons can move that aside and do well in the league. For Ange Postecoglou, to get second or third is possible if he gets a clean run at it.”

I believe Arsenal should be wary of some teams in the league, but they should also remember that they are their own worst enemy. They can’t afford to drop points going forward. The Gunners need to pick win after win if they’re to end their 20-year league title drought in May or they may even surrender a place in the Top Four.

Darren N

