Should Arsenal fans resign themselves to losing Aubameyang this summer?

There have been thousands of column inches taken up by the possibility of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaving Arsenal this summer, and it is not surprising since the Gabon hitman has refrained from signing a new contract, despite only having 12 months left on his current contract.

But now the famous Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has revealed that our top scorer agreed to join Barcelona in January, if the Spanish giants could agree a price with Arsenal over a fee. He told AFTV: “When Barcelona were looking for a striker and they eventually got Braithwaite [in the January window], they approached Timo Werner, Aubameyang or Rodrigo of Valencia.

“And they had a yes from the players under the condition that a deal could take place between the clubs. Arsenal said ‘no way we’re not open to selling Aubameyang’.

So if this is true, then it would appear that Aubameyang is certainly willing to leave the Emirates, and of course if Barca or Real Madrid came calling this summer the Gunners would find it much harder to refuse them, given the situation with Aubameyang’s contract.

Should Arsenal fans now resign themselves to losing our main man this summer?