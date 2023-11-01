Should Arsenal fans support Arteta’s decisions blindly – even when he is obviously wrong?

Hello All!
I’ve been feeling like writing this for a long time because I did lose a little sleep over it. I have seen the way many on this site defend our manager and I get really baffled.
Make no mistake, Arteta has done a good job so far. The team is more united than before and has greater prospects of winning silverware.
No matter how good a manager is, he is not above mistakes. What surprises me most is the way many have vehemently backed obvious mistakes, insisting on convincing everyone that such mistakes have some divine logic behind them which only the manager knows. This is why you begin to hear statements like “Arteta knows best”, “armchair manager”, etc.
It was on this site that someone said that our struggles to win earlier this season was deliberate as the club wanted to start slowly and create a grass to grace story (I’m paraphrasing). Imagine that. This statement was made to justify our first draw this season. Some people vengefully came to Arteta’s defense and were a stonethrow away from using laws of thermodynamics and quantum physics to explain why Thomas Partey’s best position in our team was at right back just to justify the manager. If I should continue citing such examples, this article would not have an end.
It doesn’t take rocket science to see that Kai Havertz (like we all expected) hasn’t been up to it. But after his first goal for us against Bournemouth, in a match where he barely did anything else, we had an article dated 30.09.2023 and another dated 03.10.2023 telling us how he was a good signing by Arteta…all because of a penalty goal. Why did the writers feel one game was enough to justify Arteta signing him when he’s been trash for 3 years in England?
We’ve just dismantled a terrible, bottom of the table and injury hit Sheffield United 5-0 at our ground, a team Newcastle beat 8-0 at their own ground and as at the time of writing this, we’ve already had 2 articles justifying the manager’s questionable decisions – one telling us why Arteta has been justified in choosing Raya over Ramsdale and outlining Raya’s stats against them. Hell even my grandmother would get those stats against that Sheffield team. Another article dated 30.10.2023 is out telling us why we should always trust the manager’s judgement like he cannot make a mistake.
We also had another (while quoting Arteta), telling us why we should all trust his judgement of Nketiah (yes, same Nketiah you know). And how many noticed the very few comments on this site following that game? That tells me that many were either not interested in that match nor were not surprised by the result due to the quality of opposition.
The most painful part is when one is accused of not being a true fan because he opposed a decision the manager made and some even go as far as telling you to stop coming to a site like this if you’re not ready to support “OUR MANAGER” no matter what.
Arteta, while doing many things right has also made mistakes. In some issues like the Saliba saga where the manager himself admitted he made mistakes, some still continued to defend his actions giving reasons why it wasn’t a mistake. Wow. I wish I had such faith shown in me.
This article is meant to ask why many so dedicatedly support every decision the manager makes even when some are obviously wrong and not working. I would really love to know why
Because, right or wrong, he’s in charge, and we’re not!
I thought this was an Arsenal supporters site and now I am reading the owner of this site being unprofessional. I rarely stay on one site but i liked this one up to now. Won’t be coming here again yet I wish you good luck.
Umm how am I being unprofessional? Because I posted another Arsenal fan’s opinion that you don’t agree with?
Please be more specific, I am genuinely interested….
We can criticize him, because each fan has his or her own opinion and so does Arteta
The difference is he made the decisions based on the details in his daily job and his livelihood depends on those decisions, whereas we can say anything we want without any risk
Remember when he benched Martinelli for a long time and played him on the left wing, while many fans were begging him to assign Martinelli in the CF position?
Or when he signed Odegaard permanently, despite Odegaard’s unspectacular performance in his loan period
Similar cases could happen to Raya and Havertz
Media expression is not always a true relection or opinion of how one feels about a manager. That been said, a manager is more aware of his players than any fan. He sees how they perform and their attitude to work on training ground. Fans support a manager when he has result to prove his competency and when we perceive he has the interest of the club at heart even though he makes mistakes every coach do. Arteta for instance in my opinion likes Arsenal.
Toxic and excruciatingly negative was the major reason of the downturn of our fortunes as a club
The Nerve?
Arteta earns upward of £8m to make decisions which he, and only him, will live or die for and you dare to question his decisions?
He makes mistakes of course like all humans do. And he alone faces the consequences of those decisions.
Asking us to withdraw support because he is liable to make mistakes is ridiculous.
I guess you need some controversy to generate clicks but the arrogance is unbelievable.
Personally, i dont like many of Artetas decisions, they baffle me. I think obviously we should be able to debate them, its what good posters do. Not everyone has the same level of reason and thats life. To blindly defend him, is also not a problem because again, people have different levels of reason. I do think it is wrong not to point out mistakes and i do think it is wrong to not reason. At the moment we are Generally getting results, as i myself have put, not necessarily because of but in spite of but we are getting results. So there can or should be an acceptance that we are doing really well and Arteta should be praised for the positions we are in. But we would be silly and blind not to point out or debate the mistakes or faults. Why should we bottle them up?