Should Arsenal fans support Arteta’s decisions blindly – even when he is obviously wrong?

Hello All!

I’ve been feeling like writing this for a long time because I did lose a little sleep over it. I have seen the way many on this site defend our manager and I get really baffled.

Make no mistake, Arteta has done a good job so far. The team is more united than before and has greater prospects of winning silverware.

No matter how good a manager is, he is not above mistakes. What surprises me most is the way many have vehemently backed obvious mistakes, insisting on convincing everyone that such mistakes have some divine logic behind them which only the manager knows. This is why you begin to hear statements like “Arteta knows best”, “armchair manager”, etc.

It was on this site that someone said that our struggles to win earlier this season was deliberate as the club wanted to start slowly and create a grass to grace story (I’m paraphrasing). Imagine that. This statement was made to justify our first draw this season. Some people vengefully came to Arteta’s defense and were a stonethrow away from using laws of thermodynamics and quantum physics to explain why Thomas Partey’s best position in our team was at right back just to justify the manager. If I should continue citing such examples, this article would not have an end.

It doesn’t take rocket science to see that Kai Havertz (like we all expected) hasn’t been up to it. But after his first goal for us against Bournemouth, in a match where he barely did anything else, we had an article dated 30.09.2023 and another dated 03.10.2023 telling us how he was a good signing by Arteta…all because of a penalty goal. Why did the writers feel one game was enough to justify Arteta signing him when he’s been trash for 3 years in England?

We’ve just dismantled a terrible, bottom of the table and injury hit Sheffield United 5-0 at our ground, a team Newcastle beat 8-0 at their own ground and as at the time of writing this, we’ve already had 2 articles justifying the manager’s questionable decisions – one telling us why Arteta has been justified in choosing Raya over Ramsdale and outlining Raya’s stats against them. Hell even my grandmother would get those stats against that Sheffield team. Another article dated 30.10.2023 is out telling us why we should always trust the manager’s judgement like he cannot make a mistake.

We also had another (while quoting Arteta), telling us why we should all trust his judgement of Nketiah (yes, same Nketiah you know). And how many noticed the very few comments on this site following that game? That tells me that many were either not interested in that match nor were not surprised by the result due to the quality of opposition.

The most painful part is when one is accused of not being a true fan because he opposed a decision the manager made and some even go as far as telling you to stop coming to a site like this if you’re not ready to support “OUR MANAGER” no matter what.

Arteta, while doing many things right has also made mistakes. In some issues like the Saliba saga where the manager himself admitted he made mistakes, some still continued to defend his actions giving reasons why it wasn’t a mistake. Wow. I wish I had such faith shown in me.

This article is meant to ask why many so dedicatedly support every decision the manager makes even when some are obviously wrong and not working. I would really love to know why

dgr8xt