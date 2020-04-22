Should Arsenal fear Chelsea interest in Aubameyang?

It has emerged that Chelsea could be eyeing a move to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer, but would our star striker really want to quit our club in such a sideways move?

While Chelsea have won more Premier League titles in their most-recent history, and are more likely to be playing Champions League football next season, I don’t see them as being any closer to winning a trophy than we are at present.

Chelsea have employed Frank Lampard as coach, a very inexperienced manager albeit more experienced than Mikel Arteta, but the English counterpart’s inexperience has been showing in the latter part of the campaign.

The Spaniard looks the much more enticing coach, with praise coming from all angles after his impressive impact on the playing style on the pitch as well as on-hand attention to detail on the training ground.

If Aubameyang is looking for one last pay-day before he retires, then Arsenal FC need to put their hand in their pocket and not let such a star improve a rival. It is as simple as that.

Chelsea are currently in no-better a place than us, but would be boosted by Aubameyang in a huge way, and we would be at risk of resigning ourselves to a much slimmer chance of Champions League football over the next two to three years while PEA continued to fire for our rivals.

One could argue that Aubz would fill a hole and potentially bring the Blues closer to the top of the table, but there is always the risk that Lampard could fail to utilise the natural goalscorer.

It is clear for all to see that the former Borussia Dortmund star is happy in an Arsenal shirt, with our team ideal for helping him add to his already impressive tally, and I would be devastated to lose him to a Premier League rival.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are a different story due to his family links to Spain, and I like to think that both of those clubs will opt out of a move this summer, and PEA will snub any interest from our PL rivals.

Does Aubz future stem on the interest of the Spanish giants? Would Chelsea be a sideways move or would he actually complete their side?

Patrick