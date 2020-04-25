Should Arsenal fear Saka interest from Liverpool?

Liverpool are linked with an interest in signing Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka this summer, but would the 18 year-old consider a move?

The wonderkid has lit the Premier League alight this term, tormenting defences whether playing as a winger or as a makeshift wing-back, and will have excited a number of potential suitors.

Liverpool are named as one side who could well make their move in the coming window, and Sky reporter Willy O’Connor believes that Arsenal have nothing to worry about.

“Saka does fit Liverpool’s recruitment model,” O’Connor said.

“Eighteen, already impressed in the Premier League, the likelihood is his value will rise, so it makes sense for Liverpool to be looking at that kind of player particularly given he’s only contracted to Arsenal until 2021.

“However, would he get the regular game time at Liverpool that he’s getting now? Probably not.

“So whether there’s interest or not I certainly do not see this happening this summer, while Arsenal will continue doing what they can to ensure he stays beyond 2021.”

His contract situation will of course leave fans with concerns however, especially with our club having so far failed to convince the current England Under-19 star to extend his deal.

Saka has already earned a regular spot in our first-team, and you would hope that Arsenal will not allow the contract situation to continue into the summer, otherwise we could end up being forced to sell him as well as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as they enter the final 12 months of their deals.

Would Saka get regular action at Anfield? Does he deserve to be paid as much as the other regular first-team stars or does his age and limited experience mean he should be in a bracket just below?

Patrick