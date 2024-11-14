Should Arsenal finally entertain offers for the out of form Gabriel Jesus?

Arsenal has historically been cautious about selling players, with Mikel Arteta ensuring that even those who struggled for form were given a chance to fight for their place in the team. This protective approach has been especially evident when it comes to key players like Gabriel Jesus. Since his arrival from Manchester City, Arteta has shown considerable faith in Jesus, despite the striker’s inconsistent performances at times. Fans had hoped for a new striker in the summer to bolster the team, but Arsenal chose to rely on Jesus, sending a clear message that they believed in his abilities.

However, Jesus has not fully repaid that faith this season. Although his work rate and contribution to the team’s overall play are undeniable, his goal-scoring form has been lacklustre, leading to questions about his role at Arsenal moving forward. Despite his challenges, there have been suitors for Jesus, with Palmeiras reportedly interested in bringing him back to Brazil. Arsenal, however, rejected their initial approach, maintaining their stance on the Brazilian’s future.

That stance, however, appears to be softening. According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal is now open to the possibility of parting ways with Jesus at the end of the season. The Gunners are expected to pursue a new striker in the summer, signalling that Jesus could find himself further down the pecking order. With the competition for places likely to increase and Arsenal’s ambitions for the upcoming season, it seems that the club is preparing to allow Jesus to leave if a suitable offer comes in.

For Jesus, it may be time to consider a new challenge, as his current situation at Arsenal no longer guarantees him the central role he once held. As the club continues to evolve under Arteta, this decision could mark a significant shift in Arsenal’s attacking strategy.

