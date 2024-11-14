Should Arsenal finally entertain offers for the out of form Gabriel Jesus?

Arsenal has historically been cautious about selling players, with Mikel Arteta ensuring that even those who struggled for form were given a chance to fight for their place in the team. This protective approach has been especially evident when it comes to key players like Gabriel Jesus. Since his arrival from Manchester City, Arteta has shown considerable faith in Jesus, despite the striker’s inconsistent performances at times. Fans had hoped for a new striker in the summer to bolster the team, but Arsenal chose to rely on Jesus, sending a clear message that they believed in his abilities.
However, Jesus has not fully repaid that faith this season. Although his work rate and contribution to the team’s overall play are undeniable, his goal-scoring form has been lacklustre, leading to questions about his role at Arsenal moving forward. Despite his challenges, there have been suitors for Jesus, with Palmeiras reportedly interested in bringing him back to Brazil. Arsenal, however, rejected their initial approach, maintaining their stance on the Brazilian’s future.
That stance, however, appears to be softening. According to a report from Football Insider, Arsenal is now open to the possibility of parting ways with Jesus at the end of the season. The Gunners are expected to pursue a new striker in the summer, signalling that Jesus could find himself further down the pecking order. With the competition for places likely to increase and Arsenal’s ambitions for the upcoming season, it seems that the club is preparing to allow Jesus to leave if a suitable offer comes in.
For Jesus, it may be time to consider a new challenge, as his current situation at Arsenal no longer guarantees him the central role he once held. As the club continues to evolve under Arteta, this decision could mark a significant shift in Arsenal’s attacking strategy.
Time to take out the trash we have accumulated
To right they should entertain some bids for Jesus. And while there at it, they can do the same for Kiwior and Zinchenko to.
As Arteta was instrumental in buying Jesus and Zinchenko he may give them more time to prove themselves but based on their ongoing injury problems and their failure to make a meaningful contribution this season, he may well be obliged to sell them along with guys like Tomi and Tierney, who are fine defenders, but are rarely fit unfortunately.
How much more time should they be given though. Jesus in particular. He scored 4 goals in 27 EPL games last season and has scored a single goal in all competitions (in the League Cup against Preston) since January 2024. What would Arteta be waiting to see him prove, I wonder?
Bertie,
I think that Arteta may be waiting for the real
Heavenly Jesus to return, (who unlike the footballer Jesus), will fulfil his promise .😉
Yes but there’s a report just in that sheds light on why it will probably be difficult to offload him:
Former Premier League scout Mick Brown has detailed how Newcastle is unlikely to go after Gabriel Jesus, as if Alexander Isak leaves, they will want a “top level centre-forward”, which he is not thought of as.
“They’ll want a real top-level centre-forward who can guarantee them goals and help to link play. I don’t see Jesus as that type of player, and I don’t think Newcastle will either.”
That about sums it up. Who is going to pay a “decent” fee for a striker who doesn’t score goals? Also, who is going to be daft enough to get anywhere near matching the reported £14m a year Jesus earns at Arsenal? Enough said.
Unfortunately Bertie, that team was Arsenal.
They fall for it every time.
City let him go for a reason, something that we are now finding out to our cost.
Yes!
I remember being excited by his signature and it worked for a while but it’s fizzling out now with the much reported injuries and dearth of goals. A trier but he’s on a sticky wicket