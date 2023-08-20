Should Arsenal find a way to keep Balogun happy in north London?

Folarin Balogun is being strongly linked with a move to a number of top European clubs this summer, including Premier League rivals Chelsea, but do we really have to cash in?

Strangely enough, the fanbase is mixed on whether his loan spell in France warrants a more important role within our squad. Before his loan spell with Rennes, many wanted him to get his chance to rival Eddie Nketiah for his place in the squad, but after a successful time in Ligue 1 where he scored 21 goals last season, you would have thought that the calls for him to get his chance under Mikel Arteta would be stronger.

That doesn’t appear to be the case however, with him being linked with a move to a number of top clubs in Europe. We appear to be open to allowing him to leave, even if his chosen destination is to join Premier League rivals Chelsea. The Mirror claims that we are in want of a sizeable £40 Million, with Monaco also believed to be eyeing up an improved offer from their £34 Million rejected bid.

I can’t help but feel like we should be pushing to bring him into the fold this season. Scoring 21 goals in one season in Ligue 1, baring in mind that he had very little settling in time to even get to know the players he was playing with also, is being overlooked unnecessarily. A number of top clubs are circling around him, yet we don’t seem to have any time for him at all.

Do you not believe that he could play a role for us this season given the amount of football that there is to play? Is there any reason to believe that he is at least as good as Nketiah?

Patrick

