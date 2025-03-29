Should Arsenal focus on free transfers like Leroy Sané to maximise summer spending?

As Arsenal prepare for another pivotal summer transfer window, the question of strategy looms large. With marquee signings such as Alexander Isak commanding astronomical fees, could free transfers—such as Leroy Sané—offer a more pragmatic approach?

Sané, reportedly available on a free transfer from Bayern Munich this summer, presents an intriguing option. The German winger brings elite experience and undeniable quality, combining pace, creativity, and goal-scoring ability. His addition would strengthen Arsenal’s attack without significantly depleting their budget—an important factor given the club’s multiple areas requiring reinforcement.

Arsenal’s financial prudence under Mikel Arteta has been commendable. The club has avoided panic buys, instead prioritising calculated investments that align with their tactical philosophy. However, injuries to key players such as Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz have exposed vulnerabilities within the squad. Reinforcing depth across midfield, defence, and attack will be crucial in mounting a title challenge against Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

Utilising free transfers, such as Sané, could allow Arsenal to allocate funds strategically elsewhere. For instance, the potential signing of Martin Zubimendi—widely tipped to join—would strengthen the midfield core. Similarly, investing in younger prospects such as Nico Williams or Jorrel Hato could future-proof the squad while maintaining balance across positions.

However, risks remain. Free transfers often come with substantial wages and signing bonuses, which could strain Arsenal’s salary structure. Furthermore, Sané’s recent injury record raises concerns regarding his reliability over a full season.

Ultimately, Arsenal must carefully balance short-term gains with long-term sustainability. While high-profile signings such as Isak would signal ambition, integrating free transfers into their recruitment strategy could maximise resources without compromising competitiveness. As Arteta seeks to close the gap on their rivals, leveraging opportunities like Sané could be the calculated risk necessary to secure silverware.