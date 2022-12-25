Should Arsenal focus on only the Premier League in the second half of the season?

Arsenal has had a terrific first half of the season in the Premier League, and the fans will want them to continue that way on the return of football.
They have also done well in the Europa League, although they have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.
Mikel Arteta’s men are still competing in three competitions, with the FA Cup resuming in the new year.
With a thin squad, it can be tasking to want to win all the trophies you are competing for.
It remains unclear if the Gunners will significantly strengthen their group in January, and there is also no guarantee they will find top talents to bolster the squad when the transfer window reopens.
When you want to use a small squad to chase too many trophies, you ultimately win none because players get tired and injured.
This raises the question, should Arsenal focus on winning the Premier League at the cost of other competitions?
Winning the Europa League also guarantees a return to the UCL, but their chances of lifting that trophy are probably slimmer.
If new players join the club at the start of the new year, they could continue to compete on all fronts.
Otherwise, it is probably smarter to focus on the EPL so that key players can be rested in the cup and European games to avoid being overused.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Mikel Arteta pre West Ham talks about injuries and Arsenal’s transfer window.
Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids
I think we need to focus on PL and EL both..
Our target for this season still remains to be top 4
Champions League football…
And Europa is also one of the route to reach Champions League football…
So we need to focus on both..
We need reinforcement in January..
I think the league leader during Christmas should focus on the EPL title.
We are 11 pts above 4th place so it would take a monumental collapse to blow that even with jesus missing 9 matches. Yes it would be nice to add a European trophy given our lack of it BUT if we are still in a title race in say April, Epl takes priority.
Our last Epl was nearly 20 years ago, last time we had a real challenge was 2007-2008. 13-14 was good except we got spanked by all big teams that season.
Yes, we’d better focus on EPL only if we’re still leading in April
Before that, Arsenal have got to allocate their main resources for both EPL and EL
They should play their fringe and young players in FA Cup and League Cup matches, to keep their main players fresh for more important games
Yes we need squad depth regardless of the amount of competitions we are involved in, an injury to one or two of our players and we are in big trouble.
Paul Merson is right make Savic one of them and that could go a long way.
I would like to see us go all in ,in the league
If we manage to win in a trophy then that’s a bonus .
Top 3 should be the aim for the remainder of the season IMO and I think we will do that easy regardless of injuries.
Merry Xmas to you all 🍻