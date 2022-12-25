Should Arsenal focus on only the Premier League in the second half of the season?

Arsenal has had a terrific first half of the season in the Premier League, and the fans will want them to continue that way on the return of football.

They have also done well in the Europa League, although they have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Mikel Arteta’s men are still competing in three competitions, with the FA Cup resuming in the new year.

With a thin squad, it can be tasking to want to win all the trophies you are competing for.

It remains unclear if the Gunners will significantly strengthen their group in January, and there is also no guarantee they will find top talents to bolster the squad when the transfer window reopens.

When you want to use a small squad to chase too many trophies, you ultimately win none because players get tired and injured.

This raises the question, should Arsenal focus on winning the Premier League at the cost of other competitions?

Winning the Europa League also guarantees a return to the UCL, but their chances of lifting that trophy are probably slimmer.

If new players join the club at the start of the new year, they could continue to compete on all fronts.

Otherwise, it is probably smarter to focus on the EPL so that key players can be rested in the cup and European games to avoid being overused.

