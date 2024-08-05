Should Arsenal forget a new striker for now and wait for Isak or Sesko next summer?

At one point, it appeared that we might recruit a top striker this summer. The independent even reported that Alexander Isak was Arteta’s first-choice striker, as the Gooners had expected. So signing Isak this summer was always going to be a difficult ask. Newcastle were not going to let one of their most significant players, who had 21 goals and two assists in 30 games, leave like that. The Swedish striker was unlikely to leave St. James Park unless the Magpies received a crazy offer.
Aware of the difficult task of signing Isak, whom they had tracked since his Real Sociedad days, the Gunners attempted to look at other targets, such as Benjamin Sesko, who seemed to become the Number One target next, but were also unable to complete their deals.
When analysing Arsenal’s summer activities in terms of attacking signings, it’s possible that they will opt for a dynamic winger who can play on both flanks instead of a striker.
So, what if our ultimate goal is to sign a winger who can alleviate the pressure on our current wingers? Given that Isak is still only 24 years old, could we consider him our marquee striker for next summer?
If that’s the case this season, we could continue to scout the Newcastle star and whisper positive things in his ear for him to have an interest in joining Emirates. A dynamic winger like Pedro Neto or Nico Williams could help us win the league, but acquisitions like Alexander Isak oe Sesko next season could help us keep our top status next summer.
What’s your take?
Peter Rix
His injury record concerns me for the money required to buy him. He has on average, completely missed +10 matches a season, not counting the matches getting him back to fitness.
Off topic, I wonder if good ol Wojciech Szczesny would be interested returning to Arsenal? I read Juventus have told him to find a new club, so I think they will rip up his contract.
Unfortunately I just don’t see him lowering his wage demands to anything reasonable.
It is a difficult situation. Havertz is not a typical centre forward but managed to hit 9 goals in the 16 games that he played in that position. He deserves to stay in that position.
Although, I would prefer to have at least one natural centre forward on the books so we have the option of playing that way and Jesus is not a typical centre forward either
Forget a striker , forget the title
As much as I would want Arsenal to get a striker this summer, it isn’t worth it if we can’t get a top notched prolific striker regardless of the price. Good strikers won’t come cheap. Without a top CF it was two points that separate us from City last season. If we seal Mikel Merino deal that would be fine and Jesus & Havertz should step up. We can’t afford to get a Striker that won’t be better than Havertz, Jesus and Nkethiah.
I agree with Dan if we dont get a striker we wont win anything Arsenal have needed a top class striker for some time Neither Jesus or Nketiah the answer Havertz is best bet we have but to challenge for the top prizes a striker signing is a must othetwisewe could easily slip out of the top four even
We do need a significant presence in the middle. Havertz is better than nothing but is not good enough in that role imo. He may learn and eventually become comfortable enough there to be sufficient for our club but we are ready to win the league now.
We need a prolific CF and quality midfielder then we are good to go