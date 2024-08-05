Should Arsenal forget a new striker for now and wait for Isak or Sesko next summer?

At one point, it appeared that we might recruit a top striker this summer. The independent even reported that Alexander Isak was Arteta’s first-choice striker, as the Gooners had expected. So signing Isak this summer was always going to be a difficult ask. Newcastle were not going to let one of their most significant players, who had 21 goals and two assists in 30 games, leave like that. The Swedish striker was unlikely to leave St. James Park unless the Magpies received a crazy offer.

Aware of the difficult task of signing Isak, whom they had tracked since his Real Sociedad days, the Gunners attempted to look at other targets, such as Benjamin Sesko, who seemed to become the Number One target next, but were also unable to complete their deals.

When analysing Arsenal’s summer activities in terms of attacking signings, it’s possible that they will opt for a dynamic winger who can play on both flanks instead of a striker.

So, what if our ultimate goal is to sign a winger who can alleviate the pressure on our current wingers? Given that Isak is still only 24 years old, could we consider him our marquee striker for next summer?

If that’s the case this season, we could continue to scout the Newcastle star and whisper positive things in his ear for him to have an interest in joining Emirates. A dynamic winger like Pedro Neto or Nico Williams could help us win the league, but acquisitions like Alexander Isak oe Sesko next season could help us keep our top status next summer.

What’s your take?

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.