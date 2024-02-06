Should Arsenal forget Osimhen and target only EPL proven strikers?

Arsenal will be looking to buy a great striker this year. Many people expected them to pull off that deal in the winter, but they didn’t. And now Paul Merson has issued a caution over Arsenal’s striker search. He believes the Gunners should focus their hunt on the Premier League or risk “stunting their growth” while Manchester City and Liverpool fly away.

Merson implied that Arsenal would have regretted (had they done so in the winter) or would regret signing someone like Victor Osimhen, who has not been tried and tested in the Premier League.

“You bring him in, and he takes five or six months to settle. The figures that Liverpool and Manchester City put up now, if you start the season and lose three of your first five games, you are out of the title race,” Merson stated on Sky Sports.

“These teams just keep winning and winning and winning. You have to bring someone in who you have seen in the league and know they can do it.

“How many players have we seen who have scored thousands of goals abroad and they come in this league and can’t hit a barn door?”

Having said that, Arsenal have been linked with some of the best Premier League strikers in the league right now.

Ivan Toney, who has scored two goals in two games since returning from his betting suspension, Ollie Watkins, who has ten goals in 22 games, and Dominic Solanke, who is in peak form with 13 goals in 22 games, have all been linked.

What are your opinions on Merson’s claims? Do you believe Arsenal should limit their striker hunt to the Premier League, or they should gamble on someone like Osimhen to be the answer to their need for a goal-scoring machine similar to Erling Haaland?

Darren N

