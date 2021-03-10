Should Arsenal “gazump Leicester” to secure Celtic Star?

Former Arsenal hero claims Arsenal will ‘gazump’ Leicester in their bid to land Edouard

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has claimed that Arsenal will beat Leicester to land Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard by making a “greater offer.”

The player’s current contract expires in the summer of 2022, thus making him a striker to keep an eye on. Celtic reportedly wanted a fee in the region of 40m for the striker the previous summer.

But given the 23-year-old will have a year left on his contract in the summer, they would be forced to sell the former Paris Saint Germain academy player on a cut-price deal.

The Scottish side are believed to be holding out for 20m. But Leicester believe they can get their man for around 15m.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider, Kevin Campbell said that if Arsenal show interest, it will be a “different story.”

“Edouard knows Brendan Rodgers but let’s watch this space.

“If Arsenal are looking at him then they will gazump Leicester and make a bigger offer. Leicester have got a few quid, don’t get me wrong but if Arsenal are interested it’s a different story.

“If Mikel Arteta is interested in bringing the age of the forward line down by a few years then they have got to start battling for Edouard. They will have to put something down on the table for him.”

The 23-year-old striker has been prolific since he made the switch to Scotland in 2018. In his 161 appearances for the club, he has scored an astonishing 81 goals and has also collected 35 assists on the way. That is a goal involvement in every 1.38 matches.

It is an impressive stat but begs the question, “Can the Frenchman perform in Premier League, one of the best leagues in the world?”

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09