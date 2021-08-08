Should Arsenal gazump Man United to get Trippier?

Arsenal are looking to sign Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier in their bid to replace wantaway defender Hector Bellerin, according to The Sun.

Right-back is one of the positions that Mikel Arteta and the club had in their minds, which they thought needed some attention. Bellerin has reportedly already made clear his desire to leave the Emirates Stadium, 10 years after joining from Barcelona’s La Masia academy in 2011.

Calum Chambers and Cedric have somewhat impressed in that side of the pitch, but both are not seen as long-term solutions.

There comes a point in every transfer window where you just log off and hide the phone. This is that point. 😭 https://t.co/1cEm3ClmIy — YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) August 7, 2021

The Gunners don’t boast a similar profile to Kieran Tierney, whose lung-bursting runs have been a constant menace for the opposition’s full-backs, since his move to North London in 2019.

Several names across Europe have been linked to Arsenal with some high-profile names being Sergiño Dest and Max Aarons.

Kieran Trippier is the brand-new name that have come to the fore, as the club tries to strengthen the first-team squad, after two underwhelming campaigns.

The 31-year-old has been tracked by Manchester United for a long time now, but the Red Devils have failed to agree on a final fee with their Spanish counterparts.

Trippier for £32 mill or Aarons for £35 mill…..no brainer for me! pic.twitter.com/lz9v5idwtp — Ian 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🔴⚪️ (@ScottishGooner7) August 7, 2021

While the La Liga champions value him around £35million, the Europa League finalists are not willing to pay upwards of £20million.

If the Englishman makes a switch to the Emirates Stadium, he will bring with him bags of experience. The former Spu*s full-back has made 107 Premier League appearances, 53 La Liga appearances and 33 for the England national team.

But the Gunners faithful would argue that signing the experienced defender might come back to haunt them. If Arsenal sign Trippier, he will hardly have any sell-on value, a pond where Arsenal have continuously dipped their toes in and have pulled it out with burned feet.

Some Arsenal fans were concerned about the latest development

My football club is currently being linked with spending a combined £66 million on Aaron Ramsdale and Kieran Trippier. pic.twitter.com/8QqS3e2wZK — Paul (@GoonerPaulG) August 7, 2021

The North London outfit certainly have money to spend this summer, but they should be careful in splashing the cash smartly, a case which has been a rare sighting at the Emirates for several years.

Even though a good player, Arsenal should stay away from Trippier, in my opinion. We have made far too mistakes again and again to not learn anything.

With Atletico wanting around £34million, the club should question themselves that can they get in a younger defender, who will be only headed in one direction.

The Gunners can definitely get a right-back of high potential for less or similar to what the Madrid-based club are asking for. Max Aarons, Tariq Lamptey and even Ridle Baku are the names that cross my mind.

I don’t know how genuine the interest is. But if it is really genuine, I would be concerned.

Yash Bisht