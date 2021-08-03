Should Arsenal give a new four-year contract to Granit Xhaka

Well this is certainly a turn up for the books indeed. I know I was the only one that predicted that Granit Xhaka would be staying with us this season, and got severely blasted for suggesting it!

But never in a million years did I think that he would be offered a new contract to take him until 2025….

Granit Xhaka is expected to sign his new contract with Arsenal until June 2025 – final details still to be agreed, Granit open to discuss as he’s not joining AS Roma this summer. ⚪️🔴 #AFC …and Nemanja Matic is not on Mourinho’s list at AS Roma. No Telles, no Matic. 🇷🇸 #MUFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021

My reasoning was that because the 29 year-old still had two years left on his current contract, there was absolutely no need for Arteta to consider selling his most consistent midfielder, and the fact that his wife has just had her second child in London so would not be keen on moving to a new city right now.

I did though believe that we would be selling Xhaka next summer, as Arteta seems keen on building a young side that will stay together for many more years and grow together.

So why are we giving Xhaka a contract that will mean he is 32 years old when it comes to the end of it.

I’m not sure that is such a good idea, do you?