Should Arsenal give a new four-year contract to Granit Xhaka

Well this is certainly a turn up for the books indeed. I know I was the only one that predicted that Granit Xhaka would be staying with us this season, and got severely blasted for suggesting it!
But never in a million years did I think that he would be offered a new contract to take him until 2025….
Granit Xhaka is expected to sign his new contract with Arsenal until June 2025 – final details still to be agreed, Granit open to discuss as he’s not joining AS Roma this summer. ⚪️🔴 #AFC
…and Nemanja Matic is not on Mourinho’s list at AS Roma. No Telles, no Matic. 🇷🇸 #MUFC
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2021
My reasoning was that because the 29 year-old still had two years left on his current contract, there was absolutely no need for Arteta to consider selling his most consistent midfielder, and the fact that his wife has just had her second child in London so would not be keen on moving to a new city right now.
I did though believe that we would be selling Xhaka next summer, as Arteta seems keen on building a young side that will stay together for many more years and grow together.
So why are we giving Xhaka a contract that will mean he is 32 years old when it comes to the end of it.
I’m not sure that is such a good idea, do you?
Yes definitely, we shouldn’t forget Kolasinac either.
It’s the only way to continue our strong position in the EPL over the last 2 seasons. Why change a winning formula?
But again, you said something of him the most consistent midfielder. Let’s be realistic. No club will build a new club from nothing. You need a beginning point. Xhaka, granted, is not Fernandinho, neither is he Alonso or Gilberto. But he is Xhaka, the one considered among the best eleven of Euro 2020. That tells you something. Unlike Bellerin, he wants to be at Arsenal and that is key, isn’t it? He is a leader of men and won’t let anyone boss our midfield even if at the cost of a red card. Once you get Lokonga, Tavares, Saka. Willock, Rowe, Martinelli, White, Azeez and Okwonko, you need someone to teach them to fight and defend that Canon, lest the enemy seizes it. Yes, oh yes, if Aubameyang is worth staying, Granite is even overqualified
Spot on
I don’t understand why people make xhaka a scape goat when it could have easily been others but no, it has to be xhaka.
Lol @Martinellithebench!…winning formula indeed!!…he should just go!
Can’t still forget the middle finger at the emirate,he’s tried now he needs to move on.
Absolutely not !!!!
Anyway Kev said it was a done deal to Roma so these are all lies about him signing 😂
🤣🤣🤣
Dan
My stance on xhaka hasn’t changed.
He’s a decent player but prone to a mishap at a important time of the game for us so a good bench warmer but never a starter
I can understand the logic on offering him an extension if we can’t sell him now as he probably has only 2 years left so next year he goes on the very cheap
2 years tops so we can keep the upper hand on transfer fee. I had a taxi waiting for him to take him to the airport 😃
EVERYONE said it was a done deal!
(Except me…… https://www.justarsenal.com/contrary-to-the-rumours-granit-zhaka-is-not-leaving-arsenal-this-summer/284374 hehehe)
Check out some of those comments lol!)
It’s okay, as long as he can fully focus on Arsenal and minimize his errors/ frustation
There are only 10% left-footed players worldwide and the good ones are rare, so he makes us able to play with various tactics
I guess four years is too long considering he is 28year two years is better; and at most 3 years OK for him. He can also be made one of the captains again. Xhaka has been a Gunner faithful he’s been through loads of criticism by the fans and he is still at the club. If he is made one of the captains with fans support it could help him minimize his errors and focus more.
My opinion.
I don’t think he’d agree on a three-year contract, because Roma would like to offer him a four-year contract. But let’s see what will happen, because he can still leave in this month
Only 4 years? Why not 5 with an option to extend for another year with 350k weekly pay. I don’t have anything against Xhaka as a player, in fact I enjoyed watching him each time he plays for his country but epl is not for him so arsenal will be daft to give him an improve contract . If Roma won’t pay our value for him I won’t mind having around on limited role if we can’t find another club to take him from our hands. MA should have allowed him to go when HB came calling.
Is,getting a,reduction in wages? Because he definitely hasn’t earned a pay raise.
Many Barcelona players accepted decreases in wages.
If Xhaka actually got more, I will be furious.
Whatever your opinion of Xhaka as a player (and let’s face it he is the living incarnation of Marmite) the fact is he is only staying (if indeed that turns out to be the case) because Roma will not stump up the asking price.
Xhaka clearly wanted out.
Roma (Maureen) clearly wanted him.
I’m getting so annoyed with all this.
I’m now reduced to a “meet perspective buyers halfway” stance re’ the deadwood we need to clear (although I wouldn’t exactly call G X “deadwood” – just he, and we, need to “move on”).
Yes, clubs take the *iss in some cases, but we need these players off the books in order to move on.
Another “scatter gun” window, with a late night on the 31st 🙁
Mind you Stan’s gonna give M A another 100M apparently 🙂 🙂
Completely agreed with you on not calling Xhaka deadwood part. How many the so call deadwood we let go actually have gone to win to what we fan dreaming about in the past couple of years. A certain lamppost comes to mind recently. We need deep cleaning of our club if we have to win the epl, cl and el and I’m not talking about buying new players and employe new coach all the time. I’m talking about spiritual and cultural cleansing. Everything I’m seeing depicted a club which is living with a curse because every shiny things we touch becomes dull.
Granit signing a new contract is because our manager believes in him or does anyone here want to suggest they know football more than Arteta
Hila.
If Roma stumped up – G X was gone.
No, no and thrice No!!!!!
Where is the sanity in this reported contract?
The one year contract for ANY over 30’s that gazidis scrapped, was the most important thing that the club decided on regarding contracts.
It didn’t stop DB from signing, so why would it stop Xhaka?
Yet another disastrous decision, not because of the player, but because of the short sightedness of our club.
NO
We simply can not play Xhaka & Leno in the same team. The communication between them seems to be non existent. One of them has to go & I would make a special offer & through in Bellerin as a buy one get one free offer.
Still hoping it’s a bluff!
When Arteta said ” The squad needs a change” I thought it would be, well, different?
Keeping players we all know are a weekness in the team is not change and it won’t improve the squad. That is why I hope all the talk coming out of Arsenal at the moment are just bluffs to keep the value of the players as high as they can be with a view to being sold!
Still 28 days in the window yet tho.
So could be just transfer poker.
But if Xhaka stays Arsenal will have a very experienced dependable player.
Xhaka’s salary is on a par with Martinelli, Leno, and Kolasinac. Less than Bellerin and Pepe and vastly lower han Lacazette Partey and Auba.
With Partey injury prone and Torreira’s future uncertain Xhaka may just have to stay.
Martinelli joined us on 10k which was improved to 30k. Xhaka can see out his contract if he is on same contract as Martinelli and no fans will complain.
A BIG NO
One thing I learn about MA is that he is repeating things even if it does not work. I can see us start the season with Xhaka and Elneny in the middle if Partey is out injured, it look like we will be back to square one. Ben starting his Arsenal career already under pressure with a weak protection line in front of him.
Club has already gone through the tragedy phase and now well on its way to farce with this clown taking a leading role … so far not one of the 6 or 7 members of the squad that needed to be has been offloaded … but hey arteta has a cunning plan and knows what he’s doing!!!
Are you sure this is all on Arteta? Or is the exectution of the plans for the transfer window down to Edu and the guys that help Edu?
Difficult question to answer. IMO our biggest need after last season was to find a better partner for Partey. We did not dominate the midfield the way we should or could. Unfortunately Partey was also often injured and getting used to the PL.
At the moment Xhaka-Partey is probably a stronger pairing than Partey – Elneny. So in absence of a clear improvement of Xhaka, I would prefer keeping him to losing him. Sure he is a bit too slow for the PL but his game is better than Eleney’s in most other aspects (not too difficult).
This of course raises the question why have we not signed a better partner for Partey? Like Bissouma?
If Xhaka stays we have to hope other aspects of our game improve, particularly our creations of chances and our goal scoring.
We also have to hope Lokonga gets in ahead of Elneny on merit.
If we start the season with a pairing of Elneny – Xhaka that would not be too inspiring.
There is still time in the transfer window, but even so it is worrying that we have not addressed our biggest need IMO.
A central defender was not our biggest need IMO. Sure White is good but at £50 he might have been our biggest investment this window.
Partey-Bissouma (or other experienced and fest DM) with Xhaka as back-up works for me.
At the moment our midfield does not look much improved. Particlularly since it seems Lokonga is on the slow track given that he didn’t start against Chlesea.
Sambi is the partner for Partey, surely, not Xhaka?