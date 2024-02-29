Should Arsenal give Thomas Partey a contract extension if he proves his fitness?

Some Gooners believe Thomas Partey’s time at the club is up. In fact many reports have recently claimed that the Ghanian could leave in the summer due to his failure to overcome recurring injury difficulties.
This season, the former Atletico Madrid player has made only four Premier League appearances. Thankfully, Declan Rice, Arsenal’s £105 million signing last summer, has ensured they don’t miss him. Declan Rice has capably performed the No. 6 role, and Jorginho, who has occasionally partnered the ex-West Ham star, has ensured that the Gunners’ midfield is defensively assured, a role Partey could be trusted with on his best day.
That being said, given how brilliant Partey is when fit, don’t you think he deserves a chance to show he still has something to offer at Arsenal?
According to football transfers, the 30-year-old, who is set to return from injury, would be given an opportunity to save his career. Apparently, the club wants him to show that he can stay fit from now until the end of the season. So, the next few months are critical for him to rescue his Arsenal career.
With the Premier League title race at home stretch and the tricky Champions League in the knockout stage, Arteta requires all of his finest players to be available. Thomas Partey is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s best. Hopefully, once he gets back to full fitness, he will be able to maintain it.
He should win the hearts of Arsenal decision-makers, according to Football Transfers, so that at the end of the season, they can offer to extend his contract past the summer of 2025. According to reports, if Partey extends his contract, a move for a new midfielder may be put on hold.
Darren N
That head line alone is enough for me to respond to this article-NO!
Hell no!
The one I would give a 1-year extension is Jorginho, with a slighly reduced wage of course. He’s been good lately. Maybe a 1+1 extension would suit us and him, if he wants to stay in London.
We know Elneny is going to leave, along with Cedric and hopefully Partey too. That will release us almost 400k a week in wages.
I would be inclined to keep him another year if the signs were good regarding his fitness, because I think he would take us up another level if he could stay fit.
I would definitely sign a new midfielder regardless of whether partey stays or goes because we know the likelihood of him staying fit for a full season is low and both him and jorginho are clearly not going to be here for very much longer.
Not at 250K a week, its a huge gamble. Also last window we would have gotten 35M – 40M from Saudi, hope we can get 20m to 25M this time that would come in handy to top-up for a replacement.
I’m so confused! Hasn’t Partey already proven his fitness over a 3.5 year period?
A bit cutting there Jen, if I read you correctly
A one year rolling extension on reduced salary is about the best I’d offer if I was in charge of contracts – as offered by AW. He isn’t in the first flush anymore. In any case, we’re doing pretty well without him and if he slots in and makes the difference to our season then it’s a win win.
To me Arsenal should give him an opportunity to get back his best form, help us challenge for the title and indirectly get his form and value back to a 20M to 30M probably to Saudi League at the end of season.
The money received will come in handle to top-up get a replacement – Douglas Luiz 60M to 70M
I agree with your post Davi and was amazed to read that Partey has only featured in four games all season.
That Rice – Partey combination in midfield seems such a strong one and, if we can persuade Jorginho to stay for another season as well, the club would be able to concentrate on signing a proven striker to enable a plan B to be effective.
Of course, it depends on Partey staying fit and that is THE biggest part of the conundrum in my opinion.
Great to see Timber back in training by the way.