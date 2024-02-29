Should Arsenal give Thomas Partey a contract extension if he proves his fitness?

Some Gooners believe Thomas Partey’s time at the club is up. In fact many reports have recently claimed that the Ghanian could leave in the summer due to his failure to overcome recurring injury difficulties.

This season, the former Atletico Madrid player has made only four Premier League appearances. Thankfully, Declan Rice, Arsenal’s £105 million signing last summer, has ensured they don’t miss him. Declan Rice has capably performed the No. 6 role, and Jorginho, who has occasionally partnered the ex-West Ham star, has ensured that the Gunners’ midfield is defensively assured, a role Partey could be trusted with on his best day.

That being said, given how brilliant Partey is when fit, don’t you think he deserves a chance to show he still has something to offer at Arsenal?

According to football transfers, the 30-year-old, who is set to return from injury, would be given an opportunity to save his career. Apparently, the club wants him to show that he can stay fit from now until the end of the season. So, the next few months are critical for him to rescue his Arsenal career.

With the Premier League title race at home stretch and the tricky Champions League in the knockout stage, Arteta requires all of his finest players to be available. Thomas Partey is undoubtedly one of Arsenal’s best. Hopefully, once he gets back to full fitness, he will be able to maintain it.

He should win the hearts of Arsenal decision-makers, according to Football Transfers, so that at the end of the season, they can offer to extend his contract past the summer of 2025. According to reports, if Partey extends his contract, a move for a new midfielder may be put on hold.

Darren N

