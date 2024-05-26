Should Arsenal give Tierney another chance?

Kieran Tierney could be on the move again this summer as he looks to revive his career.

The defender has not been a regular at Arsenal over the last two seasons, and he is now expected to leave the club.

He spent this season on loan at Real Sociedad, but the Spanish side has not retained his services.

Arsenal now has to find a new home for him because Mikel Arteta does not want him in his squad.

Tierney is aware of this and wants to clarify his future before the next campaign begins.

The Scotsman will hold talks with Arsenal regarding his future, and a surprise report on Fotboll Skanalen suggests that these talks could involve a new deal.

Arsenal has stronger defensive options now, and if they extend Tierney’s contract, it will likely be to protect his value and eventually sell him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tierney does not seem to have a future at the club, so it makes little sense to give him a new deal.

We need to find him a new home, and he did not do badly in Spain, so he will find another club to take a chance on him.

However, if no one comes forward, we should allow him to run down his contract.

