Should Arsenal give up on a new striker for a more versatile winger instead?

Arsenal are looking to strengthen their attack, and Football London suggests they might do it for around £43 million.

According to the Arsenal news source, Nico Williams might be the answer to Arsenal’s desire to improve their attack.

Williams’ flexibility to play everywhere in attack appears to have appealed to the Gunners, who could forego a move for a lethal striker to allow for a more flexible strike force..

Arsenal have scored 31 goals in their last seven league games. Finding their rhythm in front of the goal may have prompted them to reconsider their transfer ambitions.

Unfortunately, even if signing Nico Williams simply means exercising his £43 million release clause, Football London touches on one of the obstacles to that move. According to them, Arsenal’s London rivals Chelsea are also interested in signing the Spanish winger.

They too could have been following the Athletic Bilbao winger’s resurgence.

Last season, the 21-year-old had 9 goals and 6 assists; so far this season, he has 10 assists and 6 goals. The Spaniard is undoubtedly on the rise. Arsenal were never going to have a free run for his services.

Activating the £43 million clause for the winger may not be an issue for the two London clubs. However, if Arsenal is confident of Williams’ transformative impact on their attack, they may simply need to convince him and his entourage with a tempting contract offer. They need him to choose them over Chelsea.

That being said, do you believe a striker’s swoop can be re-considered after Williams’ swoop?

Darren N

