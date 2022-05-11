Should Arsenal go all out for Cody Gakpo? He’s perfect for our youth project…

Arsenal make Dutch winger their ‘top priority’
Arsenal have made PSV Eindhoven’s winger Cody Gakpo their top priority for the winger position, reports Foot Mercato.
The 23-year-old has had a stellar campaign with the Dutch side, scoring 21 goals and 15 assists in just 45 games.
Three players in Gakpo, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka fighting for two attacking wing positions is already making me excited.
Arsenal have been labelled favourites to land the signature of PSV star Cody Gakpo.
The youngster compared to as Thierry Henry, has caught the eye of a number of top European clubs and the Gunners are thought to be closest to securing a deal for him in the transfer window.
[SW] pic.twitter.com/zUTfeJcfqZ
— ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) April 30, 2022
Even though the recently linked Raheem Sterling is a safer bet, Gakpo is the one who’s personally giving me the chills more.
The report further suggested that the youngster is highly rated by the recruitment team at London Colney, who have already placed him at the top of their transfer list.
Gakpo is currently valued at €22.5 million by Transfermarkt. But the strong interest that has been shown in him lately, that fee can easily go beyond €35 million.
Cody Gakpo. The pace. The calmness in front of goal. Too good.
— 𝙈𝙤⚡️ (@UtdMo7) May 8, 2022
The Gunners are still looking to find which competition will they be playing next season. If they acquire the Champions League, which they are likely to do so, acquiring Gakpo won’t be problem.
The 23-year-old is not just a good dribbler, he has a knack of scoring goals and assisting his teammates, which can’t be said of Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe.
The Ivorian has been disappointing to say the least since his arrival in summer 2019, and it’s not a surprise to see the North London outfit actively scouring the market to bring in fresh blood in the final third of the pitch.
Is Gakpo the right profile of player Arsenal should be looking at? What are your thoughts?
So we ditching smithrowe? Or do we see him playing elsewhere?
I do not see smithrowe as opposition to odegaard they are completely different, then again I don’t see him like any other player in our team.
I just hope there is a place for him, cos he is so different
I like Gakpo and think he can bring something to the team. His numbers won’t translate to the PL, but his dribbling, creativity, and finishing talent won’t disappear.
He definitely has a big upside and will improve as he ages. Fits nicely into the youth movement and a player I hope we add to our squad.
I’ll gladly take anyone of Gakpo, Mousa Diaby or Sterling. Sorry to divert a bit, on the midfield signing, I’ll prefer Neves or Fabian Ruiz to Telemans. Just my thoughts.
Yes if Pepe is on his way, which is looking increasingly likely