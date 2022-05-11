Should Arsenal go all out for Cody Gakpo? He’s perfect for our youth project…

Arsenal make Dutch winger their ‘top priority’

Arsenal have made PSV Eindhoven’s winger Cody Gakpo their top priority for the winger position, reports Foot Mercato.

The 23-year-old has had a stellar campaign with the Dutch side, scoring 21 goals and 15 assists in just 45 games.

Three players in Gakpo, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka fighting for two attacking wing positions is already making me excited.

Arsenal have been labelled favourites to land the signature of PSV star Cody Gakpo. The youngster compared to as Thierry Henry, has caught the eye of a number of top European clubs and the Gunners are thought to be closest to securing a deal for him in the transfer window. [SW] pic.twitter.com/zUTfeJcfqZ — ARSENAL (@tomgunner14) April 30, 2022

Even though the recently linked Raheem Sterling is a safer bet, Gakpo is the one who’s personally giving me the chills more.

The report further suggested that the youngster is highly rated by the recruitment team at London Colney, who have already placed him at the top of their transfer list.

Gakpo is currently valued at €22.5 million by Transfermarkt. But the strong interest that has been shown in him lately, that fee can easily go beyond €35 million.

Cody Gakpo. The pace. The calmness in front of goal. Too good. pic.twitter.com/wIjEvpUwcq — 𝙈𝙤⚡️ (@UtdMo7) May 8, 2022

The Gunners are still looking to find which competition will they be playing next season. If they acquire the Champions League, which they are likely to do so, acquiring Gakpo won’t be problem.

The 23-year-old is not just a good dribbler, he has a knack of scoring goals and assisting his teammates, which can’t be said of Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe.

The Ivorian has been disappointing to say the least since his arrival in summer 2019, and it’s not a surprise to see the North London outfit actively scouring the market to bring in fresh blood in the final third of the pitch.

Is Gakpo the right profile of player Arsenal should be looking at? What are your thoughts?

Yash Bisht

