Should Arsenal go all out for Djed Spence this summer?

Arsenal won’t have it easy landing Championship star

Football.London reports that Arsenal are eyeing a move for Championship full-back Djed Spence, but face competition from a whopping 11 sides.

The Gunners are looking to bring in another right-back, to compete with last summer’s signing Takehiro Tomiyasu.

Spence is seen as a perfect player, who can not only fight for a first team spot but has the potential to become a mainstay.

Last summer, the Gunners acquired a player of similar mold in Nuno Tavares: Young, with bags of potential. And it looks like they want to repeat the trick on the other side of the defense this summer.

The 21-year-old is currently plying his trade at Nottingham Forest, after making a temporary switch from parent club Middlesbrough.

Despite just being 21, Spence has 85 appearances in England’s second tier league. A move one step forward to the Premier League will certainly be top of his agenda when the season ends in three months’ time.

PAINT THE TOWN RED♥️🔴⚪️! pic.twitter.com/9AYGllH6aK — Djed Spence (@DjedSpence) February 6, 2022

The report further suggested that a potential exit of Cedric Soares has not been ruled out by sources close to the player.

Whereas Calum Chambers has left the Emirates Stadium after seven years, while Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin seem to have run their courses at North London.

It is believed that one of the interested parties is none other than Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hots*ur, whose technical director Fabio Paratici is desperate to add him into their ranks.

Come the summer, the competition for Spence’s signature will certainly prove to be intense. If Arsenal can land him, it will certainly be hailed as a coup.

Yash Bisht

