Should Arsenal go all out for Osimhen in the summer? – or take a chance on Balogun?

There’s so much hype about Folarin Balogun, the Arsenal prodigy who has taken Ligue 1 by storm. In 26 league games for Stade de Reims, the 21-year-old has scored 16 goals.

His league stats make him the best Arsenal striker this season, and many Gooners would love for him to return and be a part of Arteta’s project, but there are others, like former Arsenal star Kevin Campbell, who feel he isn’t ready for Arsenal.

Campbell notes the Arsenal striker is in top form, but he may not be a guaranteed hit to thrive at Arsenal, and thus Arteta shouldn’t gamble on him, instead he should be bold enough to sign a ready-made striker like Victor Osimhen.

Campbell said on Highbury Squad Youtube, “Balogun has been doing so fantastic over in France, but is he the answer? Could he do the job? He’s untested at Champions League level. We’re being linked with Osimhen; that’s the type of player, you think ‘he’s the one.’

“If he came in, you could dovetail Champions League midweek, [Gabriel] Jesus is so versatile, [Leandro] Trossard is so versatile, [Gabriel] Martinelli is versatile. We can mix and match, and that’s the type of squad we need.”

With injuries, and the fact that Arsenal will no doubt be back in Champions League football, Arsenal will need a reliable, bigger squad with players who can perform game after game. The days of waiting for promising prospects to find their top form are long gone.

Signing top stars like Victor Osimhen and Declan Rice could be the only way forward. Do you think Arsenal would be better off cashing in on Balogun (or loaning him out) and aiming to land Osimhen instead?

