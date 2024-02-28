Should Arsenal go all out to sign Pedro Neto? Whatever the cost?

If there’s one thing Arsenal fans shouldn’t be concerned about, it’s Manchester United beating them to Pedro Neto’s signing. Pedro Neto is a top talent who will most likely be on the move this summer with Arsenal touted as a likely destination.

The Portuguese prodigy continues to impress in the Premier League, with nine assists and two goals in 17 appearances. Teams are eager to sign him for next season with a desire to capitalise on his explosive pace, remarkable technical ability and talent, and knack for creating opportunities.

Arsenal is one of the sides interested in adding the 23-year-old to their squad. Dean Jones recently revealed that they, the Gunners, were confident he would thrive at the Emirates.

According to Ben Jacobs, only Tottenham and Wolves’ high asking prices could pose a problem for the Gunners in their pursuit of Neto. The PL pundit cited those two issues while dismissing the idea that Manchester United could beat Arsenal to the winger’s signature.

Jacobs told Give Me Sport, “I think that Arsenal and Spurs are more likely destinations for Neto, at this point. We know the Tottenham interest is historical, and I would expect Arsenal to consider Neto this summer as one of a few targets in that position.

“But both of the north London clubs will also be well aware that Wolves – because he is still well contracted – will be looking for a club-record sale.

“They will be very firm on price. You can understand why, in an inflated market, where many attackers and midfielders have gone for in excess of £70million.”

This news comes at an ideal time for Gooners. It appears to be a season of good fortune for them, considering the team’s current form.

It may be a North London battle for Neto, but Arsenal’s recent rise (to challenging for the league) should appeal to the Portuguese international, shouldn’t it?

Darren N

LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet

Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…