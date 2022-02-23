Should Arsenal go all out to sign this young Portugese hitman?

Spanish journalist confirms Arsenal’s interest in Atletico man

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, Mikel Arteta has requested the Gunners hierarchy to land Atletico’s Joao Felix.

The Portuguese striker has failed to live up to the expectations, since his move from Benfica for a whopping €126million.

The Spanish side’s interest in Juventus’ Paolo Dybala, who is out of contract this summer, can aid the Gunners’ pursue of Felix.

.@eduardoinda: “Joao Felix is a very good player. Arsenal want him. Simeone, his objective is to change Felix for Guedes. The problem Atleti have is that he cost €120m & getting that back is something that can only be done if he is sold to the Premier League.” [@elchiringuitotv] pic.twitter.com/E1niGaG3o7 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) February 22, 2022

The report further suggested that the London side has already contacted the player’s high-profile agent in Jorge Mendes.

Felix has made 100 appearances for the Spanish giants, scoring 23 goals and assisting 14 times. He has also put on Portugal’s jersey 20 times, finding the back of the net thrice.

With four years still left on his current deal at Wanda Metropolitano, and the intensity of the interest from other clubs across Europe, the Gunners might fight an uphill battle for his signature.

Martinelli/ESR, Ødegaard & Saka with Joao Felix ahead of them. All 23 or younger & comfortable interchanging. No complaints from me. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) February 22, 2022

However, a path back to the Champions League can hugely boost their chances of landing top players from all over the world.

Mikel Arteta’s team still has 16 games to play for in the Premier League. Their elimination from other competitions might just help them, as they head into the latter stages of the league.

If Arsenal are able to land Felix from Atletico Madrid in the summer, it would certainly be considered a statement signing.

A statement of intent. A statement of ambition. A statement they haven’t made since a very long time.

Yash Bisht