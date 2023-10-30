Should Arsenal go back and try to sign the disappointing Mykhailo Mudryk?

Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk, who was Arsenal’s very top target not very long ago, now faces a crossroads in his career at Stamford Bridge. Since his €100 million transfer, the 22-year-old Ukrainian winger has struggled to make a lasting impact. With Chelsea contemplating his future according to fichajes, Arsenal finds itself presented with an intriguing opportunity.

Mudryk’s initial promise upon arrival was met with sky-high expectations. However, the Premier League’s demands have proven challenging for the young talent and he has struggled to find his place in Chelsea’s disorganized squad. His inconsistency on the field has left both player and club searching for answers, and the weight of his hefty price tag has been palpable.

Chelsea now weighing the options for Mudryk’s future. One possibility is a loan spell in the latter half of the 2023/2024 season — a chance for him to regain confidence and form. A definitive sale is also on the table, though it currently seems less likely to materialize.

Arsenal, of course, had expressed intense interest in Mudryk before his surprise last-minute Chelsea move. Given the current circumstances, the Gunners must seriously consider resurrecting that interest. A change of scenery, coupled with Arsenal’s proven track record in nurturing talent, could be the catalyst Mudryk needs to flourish in the Premier League.

This potential move is not without risk, but the potential payoff is significant. Arsenal has an opportunity to unlock Mudryk’s dormant potential, providing him the stage to shine. As the transfer window looms, the decision becomes more pressing: should Arsenal seize this chance and make a play for Mudryk? It’s a calculated gamble, one that could reshape both the player’s trajectory and Arsenal’s prospects if Arteta could get the best out of his precocious talent.

I personally think getting Mudryk would be a great idea, but only if Chelsea were willing to give us an outright sale at a much-reduced price. I have faith that Arteta could get him back to his best.

What do you think?

Darren N

