Should Arsenal go back for a cut-price Locatelli?

Mikel Arteta was certain Manuel Locatelli would take his midfield to the next level in 2021. In 2021, the then-Sassoulo player had just burst onto the scene, making headline after headline while representing Italy in EURO 20.

Arsenal tried everything to sign Locatelli, but the Italian wasn’t ready to leave Italy and instead chose to join Juventus, passing up the chance to be the next great Italian midfielder to make a name for himself in the Premier League.

Things haven’t gone as planned at Juventus, as Locatelli has struggled to establish himself as one of the best he was tipped to be. According to CMW, the 25-year-old now feels like he hasn’t developed and that a fresh start may be best for him.

Locatelli’s deal at Juventus is a loan deal; the Old Lady have the option of converting it into a permanent deal in the summer, but it is unclear whether they will do so, and if they do, it may be with the intention of cashing in on him.

Mkel Arteta still needs to strengthen his engine room in the summer. With Locatelli’s transfer opportunity presenting itself, he could be targeted, according to CMW.

By now, the Italian must have learned his lesson about why a move to Arsenal might have been a better option for his career; after all, how do you summon the courage to reject Arsenal?

