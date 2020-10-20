Should Arsenal go back for Aouar in January?

Is Aouar a sensible move?

With the January transfer window over two months away, we can be forgiven for thinking ahead but given how things have gone it will come around so quick, so we have to be on the ball.

Having failed in the bids Arsenal reportedly made for Houssem Aouar in the summer transfer window will it be right to go back in for another move for the Lyon midfielder? Is it worth another attempt to try and get our target or will it be a waste of time?

The question that needs to be asked is just how likely does it seem that Arsenal will go back in for him in January? In addition, if they did go in for him, given that Lyon refused to budge in the summer transfer window, it doesn’t seem any more likely that they will budge in January either, not halfway through the season anyhow.

Given that we finally got the signature, albeit late on deadline day of long-term target Thomas Partey, it can be said that we may not need Aouar anymore. But of course, it was never a case of Partey or Aouar, it was always a case of Partey AND Aouar.

So, it could be said that we may just go back in for him next summer if not in January. And of course the way that Mesut Ozil has been isolated and omitted from the team, and the fact that Dani Ceballos looks like he will be returning to Real Madrid at the end of the season as there wasn’t an option to buy in his latest contract, we may just find ourselves back to square one in the search of yet another midfielder. Should we go back in for Aouar or should we focus our attentions elsewhere Gooners?

Shenel Osman