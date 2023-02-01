Should Arsenal go back for Caicedo in the summer window?

Caicedo Retains His Dream Transfer Wish, Can’t Wait For Summer

In the recently concluded winter transfer window, Arsenal’s two large bids of £60 million and £70 million for Moises Caicedo were rejected by Brighton.

The big question among Arsenal fans following the winter transfer window is whether Arsenal will still make another bid for Moises Caicedo. According to Sport Witness, the Brighton man believes Arsenal will bid for him in the summer. In fact, the 21-year-old believes that two unnamed clubs other than Arsenal will be ready to bid for him in the summer.

“They are likely to be back in the summer transfer window, and Caicedo ‘knows’ that there are three confirmed teams that ‘will bid’ for him at the end of the season,” says Sean Lunt on Sport Witness.

“Brighton, meanwhile, know that they ‘have no choice but to sell him’, setting up another potential saga after the one last month.”

The fact that Arsenal was willing to pay more than £60 million for Caicedo indicates that he is Arteta’s ideal midfielder. If Lunt’s claims are true, Arsenal may have no choice but to make a big bid for Caicedo once the summer transfer window opens, as two other clubs will be willing to do so.

Do you think Arsenal will go back for Caicedo in the summer?

Sam P

