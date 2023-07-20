Should Arsenal go back for this top class Brazilian to crown our fantastic summer window

Following the acquisition of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber, Arteta is expected to finalise other deals for incomings.
A move for a backup to Saka on the right wing has been rumoured in these yet-to-be-completed transactions.
Mikel Arteta has to minimise Saka’s work on the right wing to keep him fresh throughout the season. Having someone as good as him in his position would help Arteta’s ambitions for next season. Regarding who Arteta could try to sign, why not Barcelona’s Raphinha?
There is every reason to expect the La Liga giants to be receptive to a significant sale this summer to balance their books and Raphinha’s departure has been the subject of conjecture and speculation. He ended the rumours in May, but July has arrived, and they haven’t gone away. Barca could sacrifice him for Ousmane Dembele, as his preferred right flank is also the Frenchman’s chosen position.
Yes, Raphinha had a fantastic debut season at Barcelona, but if Arsenal approach Barca with a good offer, selling the Brazilian might be an ideal opportunity for Xavi to bring in his targets this summer.
Arsenal are acknowledged fans of the former Leeds player. They tried to sign him last summer but were unsuccessful; they tried again in January but once again failed. A third attempt could be the charm.
Imagine Arteta having Saka and Raphinha as options on the right wing, while Martinelli and Trossard are options on the left wing. Opposing fullbacks will be in trouble.
Sam P
I really liked Raphinha’s playing style in World Cup, but we’ve got Marquinhos/ Cozier-Duberry to compete with Saka and I heard Man City are approaching Raphinha after losing Mahrez
Aside from that, Havertz and Vieira could also play inverted-RW if required
If Arsenal really need a new inverted-RW, Moussa Diaby is available for a much cheaper price
We do not need a right winger, inverted or conventional.This endless assertion that we lack good back up for Saka is becoming tedious.
Very tedious, then why was Nelson given a new contract when we have trossart
They both can both play on either wing, but trossard seems to prefer it be preferred on the left and Nelson on the right. Fact is, we’ve got those two, ESR, Vieira and several others who can play right wing to varying degrees. We are well stocked for Saka’s position – the only forward role there is or arguably should be any question over is cf
I think we have enough fowards now. We just need to rotate better so than no one becomes too rusty to deliver when needed.
He will not want to come to Arsenal to be back up and we cannot afford to play silly money for back up.
SamP, if you’re really hoping to spend more of Arsenal’s £millions, look at other areas than the forward line. The defense seems well-stocked, so the only choice seems to be perhaps one more defensive midfielder, but even then not particularly urgent is it?
Arteta said there might be some action yet, but TBH I can’t see any incomings of note. Let’s just sell some of our waste or unwanted.