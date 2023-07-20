Should Arsenal go back for this top class Brazilian to crown our fantastic summer window

Following the acquisition of Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber, Arteta is expected to finalise other deals for incomings.

A move for a backup to Saka on the right wing has been rumoured in these yet-to-be-completed transactions.

Mikel Arteta has to minimise Saka’s work on the right wing to keep him fresh throughout the season. Having someone as good as him in his position would help Arteta’s ambitions for next season. Regarding who Arteta could try to sign, why not Barcelona’s Raphinha?

There is every reason to expect the La Liga giants to be receptive to a significant sale this summer to balance their books and Raphinha’s departure has been the subject of conjecture and speculation. He ended the rumours in May, but July has arrived, and they haven’t gone away. Barca could sacrifice him for Ousmane Dembele, as his preferred right flank is also the Frenchman’s chosen position.

Yes, Raphinha had a fantastic debut season at Barcelona, but if Arsenal approach Barca with a good offer, selling the Brazilian might be an ideal opportunity for Xavi to bring in his targets this summer.

Arsenal are acknowledged fans of the former Leeds player. They tried to sign him last summer but were unsuccessful; they tried again in January but once again failed. A third attempt could be the charm.

Imagine Arteta having Saka and Raphinha as options on the right wing, while Martinelli and Trossard are options on the left wing. Opposing fullbacks will be in trouble.

