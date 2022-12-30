Should Arsenal go back for wantaway Serie A star?

Arteta Wants to Sign Striker Right Away: Deal Could “Empty His Pockets”

Given how he played them at the start of 2022, many Gunners will not be eager to hear the name “Dusan Vlahovic,” but Arsenal could finally sign him soon, despite last year’s snub.

Arteta had settled for the Serbian to take over his attack after allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubamayeng to leave for Barcelona. Fiorentina was apparently willing to do business with Arsenal, who were willing to empty their pockets to get the deal done, but that never happened because Vlahovic and his entourage pushed for his move to Juventus. In 25 Serie A games for Juventus, the left-footed striker has 13 goals and two assists.

Though his statistics are promising, injuries and Maximiliano Allegri’s tactics that do not suit him are making him unhappy at Allianz Stadium, and speculation suggests he wants to leave. According to Corriere Dello Sport (translated by SportWitness), the forward’s agent, Darko Ristic, is looking for a new home for his client.

According to the report, Arsenal is one of the teams eager to “immediately” sign the Juve player once the January transfer window opens. The never-dying transfer desire and the current transformation of the Gunners from where they were at this point last season to where they are now may be appealing to Vlahovic this time around. But one might wonder what Arteta and Edu are willing to do to get him, their dream striker: Juventus is holding out for a 90 million-euro bid.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and Arsenal’s winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids