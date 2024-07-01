Should Arsenal go back to Brighton again to make this summer’s star signing?

Arsenal made Brighton’s Ben White one of his forst big signings, then folowed that up be bring ing in Leo Trossard, and last summer we had a massive tussle with Chelsea for Moises Caicedo before losing out to a record bid from the Blues.

So which Brighton player should we been targetting this summer? Recent months have seen Arsenal linked to several wingers, including Brighton’s skilled dribbler Kaoru Mitoma.

Mitoma is definitely one of the top-notch wingers in the Premier League right now. He’s the kind of winger who gets the ball out wide and has the speed and spatial awareness to outmanoeuvre his opponent and deliver a pass to the central forwards. Arsenal could definitely use someone like that. Oh, and guess what? They might just have the chance to do it this summer.

There’s a hint that Brighton might consider letting go of Mitoma. Looking at their attacking options, it appears they may be preparing for Mitoma’s departure.

The Brighton attack is stacked:

At No. 10: Enciso, Buonnanotte

Right Wing: March, Minteh, Mazilu

Left Wing: Mitoma, Adingra, Osman, Sarmiento

Out of all these options, it’s pretty clear that Mitoma is the best choice when it comes to selling. Maybe Arsenal should think about reaching out to the Seagulls for the Japan international. Who knows? If they make a tempting offer, Brighton might be willing to do business.

Arsenal is apparently considering adding a player with the X factor who can effectively break through strong defences. Mitoma seems to fit the bill perfectly.

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.